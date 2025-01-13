Morales Lands $58.6M for Grand Parkway Frontage Road Expansion in Katy-Cinco Ranch

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County has secured $58.6 million in funding from the Houston-Galveston Area Council to pay for the expansion of the frontage roads along the Grand Parkway in the Cinco Ranch area.

The funding will support three voter-approved road segments along State Highway 99:

$23.2 million for a southbound frontage road from Bay Hill to Cinco Ranch

$17.8 million for a northbound frontage road from South Fry Road to Westheimer Parkway

$17.6 million for a southbound frontage road from Westheimer Parkway to South Fry Road.

Once the construction is completed the feeder road will run from FM 1093, to the Harris County Line, meaning it will be possible to travel from the Westpark Tollway to locations north of I-10 the Katy Freeway and never leave the frontage road.

"I wish to thank the leadership of the Houston-Galveston Area Council for their partnership - this funding marks a significant step forward for our community," said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales. "When I took the lead on these projects in 2022, my focus was clear: expedite timelines, engage residents on sound wall designs, and position these projects for funding opportunities like this H-GAC allocation."

× Expand Covering Katy - Dennis Spellman A sound wall along the Grand Parkway feeder road near Fry Road in Katy.

Morales said the projects have helped by the collaboration of many stakeholders like State Representative Jacey Jetton and State Senator Joan Huffman.

"Because of their commitment and support, we are delivering on our promise to provide relief to commuters and taxpayers who rely on this vital corridor for their daily needs," Morales said.

The projects will add nearly 10 miles of new frontage roads along SH 99. Construction on the first segment begins in March 2026, with completion expected in 18 months. Work on the other segments starts in late 2026 and should finish by the end of 2028.

"Fort Bend County attracts thousands of new residents each year, drawn by its safety, excellent schools, and affordability, said State Rep. Jacey Jetton. "With growth comes increased congestion, especially on SH 99 through Cinco Ranch. Partnering with Commissioner Morales, we prioritized expanding this critical roadway."

With the H-GAC funding, money that was to be used for the feeder road projects can be used to improve and expand other roadways in the Katy-Fulshear area.

"This allows Fort Bend County to leverage external resources for the SH 99 frontage road projects while reallocating nearly $80 million of county funds to other critical mobility initiatives," County Engineer Stacy Slawinski said.

The new frontage roads are part of a larger effort to improve mobility in the region. Recent enhancements include additional lanes and direct connectors at the Westpark Tollway.

The author of this article, Dennis Spellman, is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.