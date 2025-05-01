Moms to Get Free Admission at Typhoon Texas Waterpark on Mother's Day

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Typhoon Texas waterpark will offer free admission to mothers with the purchase of a day ticket on Mother's Day as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

"Moms do so much for their families, and we want to show our appreciation in a fun, meaningful way," says John Pham, vice president of marketing for Typhoon Texas. "By inviting moms to enjoy the park on us, we hope families will come together, make memories, and celebrate the special women in their lives."

The promotion is valid only on May 11 at the ticket window. Mothers must be present with another person purchasing a ticket. The offer cannot be combined with other promotions and is not available online.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. The park offers free parking, tubes and life jackets.

For more information on attractions, cabana rentals and season passes, visit www.TyphoonTexas.com/Houston.