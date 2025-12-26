Mold Insurance Claims: A Katy doctor reveals why homeowners face insurance denials and what to know when you are fighting back

Katy based doctor Matt Everett, MD, specializes in treating patients with toxic mold-related-illness due to the condition of their homes. In part 5 of his series he looks at how homeowners insurance companies can react to the claims of his patients. This article reflects patterns observed in his medical practice treating patients. Individual experiences with insurance companies may vary.

For most families dealing with mold or water damage, the first disaster isn't the leak. It's the moment they finally understand what's happening.

There's relief in that realization — a strange comfort in knowing the headaches, fatigue, rashes, and brain fog weren't imagined. The house really is sick. Something tangible is wrong. For a brief moment, it feels like the hardest part is over.

Then comes the letter.

"We regret to inform you…"

That's when the second disaster begins.

Insurance is the only thing you can't afford not to have — but some of my patients have found it difficult to use when they need it.

Understanding Homeowners Insurance Mold Coverage Exclusions

In my patients' experiences, insurance is sold as protection — a promise that when something goes wrong, you won't be left alone. On paper, you're covered for "water damage," "sudden and accidental losses," and even "additional living expenses," but you're not always covered for mold.

The denial rarely says mold outright. Instead, it speaks in euphemisms: long-term moisture intrusion, gradual seepage, maintenance-related conditions, wear and tear, and construction defects. The meaning is always the same. If the damage didn't happen dramatically enough — if it crept, leaked, wicked, or condensed over time — it isn't covered.

The very conditions that create mold are often defined out of existence by policy language.

Common Reasons Insurance Companies Deny Mold Claims

Based on experiences reported by my patients, when families push back, the denial process often escalates. First, responsibility is denied followed by culpability and then causality.

Slow stains around a window or roofline? That becomes "failure to maintain" or "repeated seepage over time."

Water pouring through a ceiling from a sudden pipe break? That might be "covered water damage," but the mold that follows is shoved under a tiny sublimit or excluded as a "secondary loss."

A home that smells damp and earthy after "repairs"? That becomes "no visible damage" or "no covered peril in evidence."

No one denies the damage. They deny ownership of it.

If you've already received a "regret to inform you" letter, pause the phone calls. Ask, in writing, for every policy section they claim removes coverage, and whether their decision is final or subject to reconsideration. Make them choose words they will have to stand behind later.

How Insurance Companies Handle Mold-Related Health Claims

As health enters the conversation, denial deepens. Insurers don't have to disprove illness — they only have to deny that the house has anything to with your sickness.

Symptoms are reframed as anxiety, stress, pre-existing conditions, or coincidence. A child's wheeze becomes "seasonal." A parent's brain fog becomes "work stress." If lab tests or specialist opinions don't fit the preferred story, they are simply labeled "inconclusive."

Too sick to fight effectively but not sick enough to be believed.

People don't give up because they're weak. They give up because they're exhausted.

The system doesn't need to win. It only needs to outlast you.

Why Mold Lawsuits Fail: The Construction Defect Strategy

Over time, attorneys have learned that "mold" is a legal dead end. The moment a case is labeled a mold case, it steps into a swamp of dueling experts, medical debates, policy exclusions, and endless arguments about causation.

So, the strategy has shifted.

The strongest cases aren't about spores. They're about responsibility. Instead of asking, "Did mold make this family sick?" the better question is, "Who failed to build, design, maintain, or repair this structure to basic professional standards?"

That path follows:

Improper flashing and window installation

Failed drainage planes and vapor barriers

Roofing and siding errors that funnel water into walls

HVAC design that traps humidity instead of removing it

These are construction-defect stories. They are about contracts, codes, and professional standards — not about proving what every microbe did inside a human body.

Mold Claims: Which Path to Take

You don't need to speak legalese to understand what kind of fight you're in. Here's a simple way to think about it:

Slow leaks, recurring stains, or musty smells that have been "fixed" are often framed as wear and tear, failure to maintain, or construction defects. The likely path involves an independent building-science inspector and an attorney who handles construction defects, warranties, or contractor negligence.

Sudden events — a burst pipe, a washing-machine hose failure, or a storm-created opening — are often framed as covered water damage, followed by fights over mold sublimits or how quickly you responded. This path usually requires a careful policy review, claim assistance, and meticulous documentation of every step you took and when.

Ongoing health symptoms after a house looks "fixed" on paper are often reframed as no ongoing damage, psychosomatic complaints, or unrelated medical issues. This path requires an inspector who tracks moisture and hidden cavities, not just air samples, as well as a clinician familiar with environmental illness and more photos and logs than you ever thought you would need.

The goal isn't to become a lawyer. The goal is to understand which story your situation fits, so you stop shouting into the wrong room.

Mold Remediation Reports: What Homeowners Need to Know

Even when families do everything right — hiring licensed professionals, documenting damage, and following protocols — the paperwork often protects everyone except them.

Certificates are issued. Reports are filed. Claims are closed.

But the house still smells. The symptoms persist.

Clearance letters may be based on a single day's air samples with windows open and fans running. Remediation scopes may conveniently exclude the wall cavities most likely to stay wet. Inspection reports may quietly limit responsibility to what was "visible and accessible on the day of inspection."

You start to realize the investigation isn't about what happened to your home; it's about how many ways they can say it wasn't their problem.

How to Find a Qualified Mold Inspector and Attorney

What helps now is clarity.

Seek inspectors trained in moisture diagnostics and building science, not just air sampling. Ask:

What tools do you use to find hidden moisture?

How long have you specialized in environmental assessment?

Do you make money from the remediation work you recommend?

If legal help is needed, look for attorneys experienced in construction defects, warranty law, and professional negligence — not just "mold claims." Ask what kinds of cases they litigate and how fees are structured so you're not bankrupted simply for seeking accountability.

Above all, protect your health first. No claim is worth losing your capacity to think, work, or recover. If you need to sleep somewhere else, do it. If you need medical evaluation, get it. Save receipts, jot down dates, and treat your well-being as more important than any policy.

Insurance doesn't deny mold. It denies responsibility.

Builders don't deny defects. They deny accountability.

If you feel worn down, confused, or ready to quit, that doesn't mean you're wrong. It means you've encountered a system that makes persistence expensive on purpose.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Matt Everett, MD is a board-certified emergency physician who practices in Katy, Texas, and Naples, Florida. He is founder of iHeal Functional Medicine and a full member of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI). Dr. Everett discovered functional medicine while working through a difficult health issue with his wife, Renee, learning both the theoretical and practical applications of treating patients with complex, chronic conditions. iHeal was founded by Dr. Everett and his wife to help patients find someone to listen & look outside the box for answers.

The views expressed in this article are those of Matt Everett, MD, do not constitute medical advice and are not necessarily those of this publication or its sponsors. Readers experiencing health concerns should consult with their own healthcare providers.