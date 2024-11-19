Missing Katy Man, 77, Has Alzheimer's Disease

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Dominguez has been found. No additional information was provided.

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for Eduviges Dominguez, 77, who has Alzheimer's disease and was last seen Monday in Katy.

On Monday at noon, Dominguez left his residence in the 5000 block of Evening Moon Lane in west Harris County in the Ricewood Village subdivision near North Fry Road and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

Key Information:

Last seen Nov. 18, 2024 at noontime

Wearing tan jacket, blue shirt, blue denim pants, black shoesi

In need of medication

Age 77

Height: 5”10”

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: White

Complexion: Dark brown

Tattoo of a heart with an arrow on arm

Date of Birth: January 4, 1947

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this Missing Person is asked to contact Investigator J. Salinas of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477