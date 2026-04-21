Memorial Hermann Katy Opens 24/7 Pediatric Emergency Center

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital has opened a new Pediatric Emergency Center, offering 24-hour, seven-day-a-week care for children in the Katy and greater west Houston area.

The center complements the hospital's new dedicated pediatric inpatient unit and is designed to meet growing demand for specialized pediatric emergency services closer to home.

"As Katy continues to grow, it needs more access points for round-the-clock care available for all ages closer to home," said Heath Rushing, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Katy and Memorial Hermann Cypress hospitals. "Emergency medical situations occur at every hour of the day, and how those are addressed can differ between adults and children. We are able to provide emergency care for all ages at all hours."

Pediatric and adult emergency services at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital and the Red Duke Trauma Institute at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center — a Level I trauma center — are accessible through all Memorial Hermann emergency departments and hospitals when a higher level of care is needed.

According to Memorial Hermann, the differences between pediatric and adult emergency centers extend beyond equipment size and scope to include physicians, nurses and staff with specialized training to treat children and communicate effectively with young patients and their parents.

"The goal of emergency care is the same regardless of age, but the physiology of adults and children are different," said Linda Stephens, vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann Katy. "Having physicians and nurses specially trained to treat a patient with those physiological differences increases the likelihood of a child receiving the most appropriate level of care in the most efficient manner possible."

Common reasons a child may need emergency care include trouble breathing, bone fractures, loss of consciousness, uncontrollable bleeding and severe burns. Conditions such as high fevers, allergic reactions, ingested objects, severe or prolonged headaches, and persistent vomiting or diarrhea may also require emergency attention in some cases, though they can often be addressed by an urgent care clinic or pediatrician.

Pediatric primary care is available on the Memorial Hermann Katy campus through Memorial Hermann Medical Group and Blue Fish Pediatrics Katy, as well as at Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Katy and Memorial Hermann Medical Group Firethorne.

For more information about services at Memorial Hermann Katy, call 713-222-CARE (2273) or visit memorialhermann.org/schedulenow to find a physician and schedule an appointment online.