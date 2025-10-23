Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital Plans $280 Million Expansion with New Patient Tower

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Memorial Hermann Health System plans to spend $280 million to expand Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, officials announced Thursday.

The expansion is designed to meet the needs of the region's rapidly growing population and rising demand for high-quality, patient-centered care supported by leading-edge technology. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2026.

New Eight-Story Patient Tower to Include Helipad, Advanced Imaging

Plans call for a new eight-story patient tower that will include additional inpatient beds, advanced imaging services and a rooftop helipad for Memorial Hermann Life Flight. The hospital also plans to expand its pediatric emergency center, surgical services, women's and children's services, laboratory, pharmacy and multiple support services, including the kitchen and cafeteria.

"We are proud to announce Memorial Hermann Katy's third major expansion in recent years," said Jerry Ashworth, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Katy and Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospitals. "We are making this strategic investment in response to the phenomenal growth of the greater Katy community along with our ongoing commitment to create personalized and compassionate experiences for our patients."

Third Major Expansion for Katy Hospital

The hospital is currently finishing an expansion that added 100 beds, a third professional office building that houses TIRR Memorial Hermann Pediatric Outpatient Rehabilitation-Katy, an expanded emergency center, a parking garage and more. In 2016, Memorial Hermann Katy's first expansion project added the East Tower and a second professional office building.

Memorial Hermann Katy is also working to achieve Level II Trauma designation, which would enable the hospital to treat higher acuity trauma patients.

