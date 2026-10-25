Memorial Hermann celebrates opening of Jordan Ranch primary care clinic

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Memorial Hermann Medical Group celebrated the opening of its Jordan Ranch primary care clinic with a ceremonial rope-cutting Thursday, Oct. 22, marking the addition of medical services for families in the growing Katy-Fulshear area.

The clinic, which was already seeing patients before the ceremony, is located at 2515 Texas Heritage Parkway, Suite 530, in Jordan Ranch Market.

The Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce joined Memorial Hermann representatives for the celebration, formally welcoming the medical practice to the local business community.

The location gives residents of Jordan Ranch and surrounding neighborhoods another nearby option for routine medical appointments, preventive care and treatment of common illnesses and chronic conditions.

× Expand Covering Katy Photo, Sherrel Rogers Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce President Don McCoy, center, joins two attendees at Memorial Hermann Medical Group's Jordan Ranch clinic during an Oct. 22 celebration marking the opening of the primary care practice.

Two physicians serving local families

The Jordan Ranch clinic has two physicians accepting new patients.

Dr. Aniruddha Gollapalli is a board-certified family medicine physician who treats patients of all ages. His services include preventive care, treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, and management of chronic medical conditions.

Dr. Rachel Conkin Kaminski is board-certified in internal medicine, pediatrics and sports medicine. She treats adults and children, with clinical interests that include concussion management, joint injuries, migraines and preventive care.

The practice is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can schedule appointments by calling 832-658-7600.

$1.4 million investment in medical offices

State construction records provide additional details about the investment behind the clinic.

A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation describes an approximately 8,141-square-foot interior build-out for a primary care clinic at Jordan Ranch Market.

The project carried an estimated construction cost of $1.4 million, with construction originally scheduled to begin in November 2025 and be completed in February 2026.

The medical office is part of Jordan Ranch Market, a developing commercial center along Texas Heritage Parkway that is bringing shopping, dining and other services closer to residents of the growing Jordan Ranch community.

Memorial Hermann's addition expands access to primary care in the area, allowing more residents to seek routine medical treatment closer to home.

More information about the clinic and its physicians is available on the Memorial Hermann Jordan Ranch website.