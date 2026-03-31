Meet the Katy ISD school board Position 4 candidates: Tiffany Auzenne, Jim Davidson and David Greene

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Tiffany Auzenne, Jim Davidson and David Greene are seeking the Position 4 seat on the Katy ISD Board of Trustees. The winner will succeed incumbent Morgan Calhoun, who is not seeking re-election. Term of office is three years.

Auzenne is a financial compliance executive. Davidson is a partner at a global consulting firm. Greene is a nonprofit and youth services leader.

All three are making their first run for public office.

Early voting is from April 20-28. The election is on May 2.

1. What in your professional or personal background has prepared you for the responsibilities of serving on the school board?

AUZENNE: I have waited my entire life for an opportunity to serve on a larger scale. I have spent my career in banking governance, compliance and risk management serving as senior vice president, auditor, director and consultant across multiple financial institutions. I was recruited three consecutive times to walk into complex institutions and strengthen them. My experience taught me how to ask the right questions, evaluate processes and hold institutions accountable for outcomes without managing the day-to-day work. I am a Katy ISD mom of three. Everything I do is with my children in mind. I served on the 2023-24 Bond Advisory Committee which gave me a firsthand view of how this district plans, prioritizes and communicates with its community. Every interaction with another person is an opportunity to serve and to live "loving thy neighbor as thyself." My entire background is what makes this the right moment for me to serve.

DAVIDSON: As a partner in a global consulting firm, I've served in several senior positions including business operations leadership. I serve on the City of Katy Planning & Zoning Commission and the Keep Katy Beautiful Board, roles that require thoughtful consideration of our community's long-term needs. My volunteer efforts, including the regional lead of a men's fitness, fellowship, and faith group along with fundraising for organizations such as Eagles Wings Zambia and the Manna House, reflect my commitment to servant leadership.

GREENE: I bring nonprofit executive leadership, board governance experience and a background in youth services. I've managed budgets, worked with boards and built partnerships across diverse communities. At 14, I began working for a nonprofit that operated group homes and schools, where I saw firsthand how trust in educators drives student success. More recently, tutoring a struggling sixth grader showed me how stretched systems impact real students. I understand the role of a trustee is governance, not micromanagement. It is about setting direction, passing a responsible budget and ensuring accountability.

2. What motivated you to run for the school board, and what do you hope to accomplish during your term?

AUZENNE: Honestly, I felt called to serve. I would assume it's not often that people in my profession with my expertise volunteer for unpaid public service roles. When I looked at the challenges facing this district, a $29 million deficit, workforce pressures and inconsistent student outcomes, I saw a governance and oversight gap my background is uniquely suited to identify and address. I hope to build a strong relationship with all the trustees, superintendent, administration and community. By building trust, I hope to carry out my fiduciary responsibility as a trustee through expert oversight, transparent communication, accountability and a genuine commitment to making sure every campus reflects the reputation Katy ISD has earned.

DAVIDSON: I'm running out of a genuine desire to serve the community that my wife and I were raised in and where we chose to raise our family. As a trustee, I would aim to protect core classroom priorities during difficult budget cycles, improve advocacy for fair state funding, listen to our families and explain decisions clearly and conduct myself in a manner that reflects the humility and accountability worthy of the trust taxpayers and community members placed in me.

GREENE: I'm running because our schools are strongest when we put teachers first, students at the center, and families at the table. I want to strengthen teacher support systems, improve communication with educators and parents, and ensure board decisions reflect real classroom needs. As one of seven trustees, my focus will be building consensus to support student outcomes, protect classroom resources, and maintain clear governance that allows the superintendent to lead effectively.

3. If elected, what are your top three priorities for Katy ISD, and how would you work to achieve them as a board member?

AUZENNE: Fiscal responsibility, teacher and paraprofessional support and student success on every campus. Fiscal responsibility means understanding both internal challenges and external threats facing our district. I will ensure sound frameworks exist for benchmarking vendors, evaluating contracts and maximizing operational tools with every dollar tied to a measurable outcome. I will work with fellow trustees and administration to ensure all stakeholders understand how resources are being deployed. Teacher and paraprofessional support means recruiting, retaining and honoring the people closest to our students. Decisions affecting educators must not be driven by budget pressure alone. A critical governance question for this district is who is specifically accountable for employee advocacy independent of cost management. Every educator deserves someone in their corner whose primary responsibility is their wellbeing not the bottom line. I will push for clarity on that accountability and ensure educators have a genuine advocate with the authority to represent their interests. Student success on every campus requires reform, innovation and dedication. Every child deserves a destination campus regardless of zip code. I will push for corrective action plans, sustained accountability and the support every underperforming campus needs, including the ability to speak up without fear of retaliation. As a trustee I will listen first, build relationships and remember that no decision can be made unilaterally. None of these priorities can be accomplished without keeping student success, educator retention and fiscal responsibility at the center of every conversation.

DAVIDSON: Strong academics, attracting and retaining exceptional teachers, and careful stewardship of financial resources. To achieve these priorities during a period of heightened budget constraints, leadership must establish and align on a clear strategic vision that serves as a "North Star" to measure all proposed plans against. For example, with respect to attracting and retaining exceptional teachers, we must address the rise of burnout with our teachers and paraprofessionals. To address burnout, I support policies that prioritize competitive and lasting compensation, protect planning time and reduce unneeded administrative burdens, and strengthen campus-based mental-health resources.

GREENE: First, teacher retention and support through regular engagement and actionable feedback loops. Second, student-centered outcomes, including strong academics, career pathways, and early intervention. Third, disciplined governance and budgeting, ensuring resources are directed to classrooms. I would achieve these through structured educator engagement, data-driven decision-making, and collaborative board leadership.

4. Katy ISD faces a $29 million budget shortfall alongside declining enrollment. What specific measures would you support to close that gap, and how would you ensure cuts don't come at the expense of students in the classroom?

Additional Information: Katy ISD facing $29 million budget shortfall after fewer students show up than expected

AUZENNE: Katy ISD has earned a "Superior Achievement" rating under the state's financial accountability system for more than 20 years and my goal is to protect that standard. I will advocate for benchmarking against neighboring districts, per-student funding above $6,215 and explore shifting from attendance-based to enrollment-based funding. Expanding Career and Technology Education enrollment through the Miller Career and Technology Center, where nearly 900 students are on a waitlist, should generate additional state funding while preparing students for careers. Any cost reductions should be found as far from the classroom as possible. Vendor contracts, administrative expenditures and operational tools should be evaluated first. We must also work with our campuses to ensure that decisions affecting them are communicated with the respect and care educators deserve.

DAVIDSON: Over the past six years, inflation-driven costs have risen 26.2% while the state's increase in Basic Student Allotment is less than 1%. Katy ISD consistently receives a Superior FIRST Rating recognizing that funding is preferentially directed towards instructional purposes. When a district as efficient as Katy ISD is considering cuts to core services, it's a sign that the system is strained. When exploring saving opportunities, my objective will be to protect the classroom first, reduce inefficiencies and ensure every budget decision is mindful of taxpayers.

GREENE: I would support a line-by-line efficiency review to identify savings outside the classroom and redirect those funds to instruction. We should protect teacher compensation, classroom materials and intervention programs. I would also explore responsible revenue opportunities, including revisiting facility rental practices. Every decision should prioritize keeping dollars closest to students while maintaining long-term fiscal stability.

5. What do you want Katy ISD voters to know about you that hasn't come up in these questions?

AUZENNE: Like most parents in Katy, I chose this community because of this district's reputation. I wanted to provide my children with the best public education available. I have shown up before I ever decided to run and I will continue to do so. Whether I win or lose I am here for the next eight years. If elected, I will be one vote on a seven-member board. I am not walking in expecting to control outcomes. What I am walking in with is the ability to ask the questions that change the conversation. The right questions asked by someone who knows what they are looking at can change outcomes even when the vote does not go your way. I have spent my entire career walking into institutions where I was not the majority voice and adding the kind of perspective that changes how a room thinks. Katy ISD is great, but we can always find ways to improve. I will not ignore the elephant in the room, nor will I be on the ground trampled by elephants.

DAVIDSON: While I know that the role of a school board trustee can at times be difficult and present personal challenge, I also believe that we need good people to step up and do hard things, not for personal gain or ambition but with humility and the knowledge that our community is worth the effort. I'm a 1997 Katy High School graduate, a 2001 Texas A&M University graduate, husband to a 20+ year Katy ISD employee and father of two Katy ISD students.

GREENE: I'm willing to talk with anyone if it helps move Katy ISD forward. This role requires listening, not just during election season but consistently. I believe parents should have a voice in their child's education, not someone else's. My approach is simple: focus on students, respect teachers, and make responsible decisions that strengthen our schools for the entire community.

Read our other stories on the 2026 Katy ISD School Board Races

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