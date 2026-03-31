Meet the Katy ISD school board Position 5 candidates: Jesus Nieto, Nathan Shipley and Caleb Silverio

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Jesus Nieto, Nathan Shipley and Caleb Silverio are seeking the Position 5 seat on the Katy ISD Board of Trustees. The winner will succeed incumbent Mary Ellen Cuzela, who is not seeking re-election. Term of office is three years.

Nieto is a nonprofit leader. Shipley is a data analyst. Silverio is a retail sales lead who is also a college student. All three men are making their first run for public office.

Early voting is from April 20-28. The election is on May 2.

1. What in your professional or personal background has prepared you for the responsibilities of serving on the school board? NIETO: I have a background in community organizing and non-profit management and am equipped to handle the wide range of challenges presented from a community-centered lens.

SHIPLEY: I hold a business degree from the University of Houston and have spent my career in consumer analytics, advising major retailers and manufacturers on trends, strategic planning and fact-based decision-making. I analyze complex data sets, identify meaningful signals, and regularly present insights to Fortune 500 leaders and large audiences. I've also served nearly seven years as vice president of Fort Bend MUD 151, helping lead long-term capital planning, bond projects, and fiscally conservative budgeting. This data-driven, analytical approach is exactly how a board overseeing a large and diverse district should evaluate challenges and make decisions for the community.

SILVERIO: I currently attend Houston Community College studying Government and Public Service after graduating from Paetow High School. I also work as a retail sales lead while continuing my education. Through my college coursework, I am learning how local governments and school boards manage budgets and operate effectively. In my role as a sales lead, I have gained hands-on experience managing money, working with a team, and making responsible decisions. These experiences have prepared me to collaborate, oversee budgets, and be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars as a member of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees.

2. What motivated you to run for the school board, and what do you hope to accomplish during your term?

NIETO: As the son of an educator, I saw first-hand the struggles that educators go through. My mother's work and dedication to her students motivated me to run for school board because I believe that educators and students alike should be represented by someone who will fight for them no matter what.

SHIPLEY: My motivation for running is deeply personal. Katy ISD shaped my life, my wife's life, and now shapes the lives of our three children—one in elementary, one in junior high, and one in high school. We see firsthand the experiences of students, teachers, and staff, and I want to help ensure this district continues to thrive for decades. Katy ISD has long been a destination district, and I'm committed to protecting that legacy. I bring no political agenda—just a commitment to supporting all students and ensuring the Board remains focused on people, not politics, so every child is set up for success.

SILVERIO: I was motivated to run for the Katy ISD Board of Trustees because of my experience as a recent Katy ISD student, graduating with the Class of 2025. I have firsthand knowledge of what works well and what can be improved. Katy ISD helped me succeed—I competed at the state level in cross country twice—and I want every student to have the same opportunity to thrive, feel supported and graduate ready for college or a career.

3. If elected, what are your top three priorities for Katy ISD, and how would you work to achieve them as a board member?

NIETO: My top three priorities as Katy ISD trustee are increased educator pay, student success, and budget transparency. I plan to address these issues through direct contact with the community and by working tirelessly on the board to develop executable solutions.

SHIPLEY: My top priorities are keeping national politics out of our schools, returning Katy ISD to a balanced budget, and advocating for sustainable public-school funding. I will focus board decisions on students and the daily realities of teachers and staff—not political agendas. Using my analytics background, I will ensure every major decision considers how it impacts students and teachers across our incredibly diverse district. I'll also support a balanced, common-sense approach to library content and student well-being that respects parents while trusting professionals. My goal is to keep Katy ISD a destination district for families and educators for decades to come.

SILVERIO: My top three priorities are responsible budgeting, student safety and academic excellence. With current financial challenges, I believe we must carefully manage resources to retain teachers and support staff. I also want to ensure strong campus security so students feel safe every day, including monitoring campus access and transportation safety. Finally, I believe in maintaining strong academics and a transparent curriculum that prepares students for life after graduation, while keeping parents informed and involved in their child's education.

4. Katy ISD faces a $29 million budget shortfall alongside declining enrollment. What specific measures would you support to close that gap, and how would you ensure cuts don't come at the expense of students in the classroom?

Additional Information: Katy ISD facing $29 million budget shortfall after fewer students show up than expected

NIETO: To close the budget gap, folks first need to understand what's in the budget. As trustee, I will work with the district CFO to release periodic, digestible budget reports so that community members in Katy ISD know where their money is going. In addition to this, I will continue to advocate for more school funding from the state.

SHIPLEY: The only way to balance any budget is to increase revenue or reduce expenses—and we must focus on both. Our schools are funded by each student who walks through the door, and for the first time in recent memory, Katy ISD is projecting an enrollment decline. We need to understand why and work to keep families in our public schools. I support the district's new virtual academy as one way to stabilize enrollment. The reality is that budget cuts ultimately impact classrooms, and I will do everything possible to keep that at bay while taking a data-driven approach to identifying efficiencies that protect students across our diverse district.

SILVERIO: To address the $29 million budget shortfall, I would start with a full review of district spending to identify areas where funds can be used more efficiently. I would make sure classroom funding and teacher support remain protected, since overcrowded classrooms directly impact student learning. If cuts are necessary, I would focus on reducing administrative costs first, helping retain and hire more teachers while being careful with taxpayer dollars.

5. What do you want Katy ISD voters to know about you that hasn't come up in these questions?

NIETO: I am running for Katy ISD to represent everyone across the district. My sole focus as a candidate, and eventually as your trustee, is to improve the lives of students, families and educators throughout the district. We are in a time when we need our local representatives to do more for our community. I am committed to doing just that.

SHIPLEY: I want voters to know I'm someone who shows up, listens and follows through. I bring both the personal and professional experience needed to serve a district as large and complex as Katy ISD. My family is deeply rooted here and I take seriously the responsibility of protecting what makes this district exceptional. I'm not running as a political stepping stone or to push an activist agenda—I'm running because I care about kids, teachers, staff, and this community. I believe in common-sense leadership, transparency, and respect for everyone. I'm steady, data-minded, often the voice of reason and committed to keeping Katy ISD strong for the next generation.

SILVERIO: I want Katy ISD voters to know that I represent the next generation of this district. I have participated in many programs, including cross country and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), and I understand the student experience. While I may be young, I bring firsthand experience, energy, and a strong commitment to this community. I'm ready to step in, listen, and make a real impact in Katy ISD.