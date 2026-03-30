Meet the Katy City Council Ward A candidates: Johnston Dietz and JR Richardson

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Johnston Dietz and JR Richardson are seeking the Ward A seat on the Katy City Council. The winner will succeed incumbent Janet Corte, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits. Term of office is three years.

Dietz is an operations manager at JDR Cable Systems. Richardson is an account manager with Fidium Fiber. Both are making their first run for public office.

Early voting is from April 20-28. The election is on May 2.

1. What in your professional or personal background has prepared you for the responsibilities of serving on the Katy City Council?

DIETZ: My background in executive leadership, budgeting and operations has prepared me to make disciplined, accountable decisions on complex issues. I’ve managed high stakes projects, worked with state and federal policymakers, and understand how policy impacts local growth. Just as important, my community involvement and commitment to Katy give me a clear understanding of residents’ priorities. I bring a practical, servant leader approach focused on transparency, fiscal responsibility, and delivering results for our community.

RICHARDSON: I’ve spent years showing up where Katy’s future is discussed; through the Katy Area Chamber, local boards, and conversations with residents. Not just attending but listening. That’s given me a real understanding of how decisions impact people day to day. I’ve worked alongside business owners, families, and local leaders, which has given me a real understanding of how decisions impact people day to day; not just on paper.

2. What motivated you to run for Katy City Council, and what do you hope to accomplish during your term?

DIETZ: I was motivated to run because Katy is at a pivotal moment, with significant leadership transition and growing concerns about our city’s direction. I want to provide steady, thoughtful leadership during this time. During my term, I want to focus on strengthening Katy’s reputation as a place people want to invest, working collaboratively with businesses to foster growth, support entrepreneurs and encourage job creation while maintaining responsible development and preserving the community values that make Katy a great place to live.

RICHARDSON: Katy is growing, and with that comes new voices that deserve to be heard. I’m running to help ensure the city council reflects the full community. At home, we see daily how decisions impact students and families, and that drives me to stay focused on thoughtful, balanced leadership that serves all of Katy.

3. If elected, what are your top three priorities for the City of Katy, and how would you work to achieve them as a council member?

DIETZ: My top three priorities are strengthening Katy’s invest-ability, improving flooding and stormwater management and addressing mobility. I’ve spent time listening to residents and local business owners, and these are the concerns I hear most often. As a council member, I will work to make it easier to invest and do business in Katy, support smart infrastructure improvements to better protect homes, and push for proactive mobility planning. I’m committed to staying engaged, listening, and delivering practical results for our community.

RICHARDSON: Infrastructure, public safety and responsible growth. Growth is outpacing our roads, and we need to push projects forward with local and regional partners. Areas like Katy Mills, Pin Oak, and Kingsland need attention to improve safety and traffic flow. The battery storage issue reinforced that decisions must reflect the voices of our residents. I will support smart solutions—but not at the expense of our neighborhoods or schools. As we grow, we must plan responsibly; considering drainage, water, and long-term sustainability for our families.

4. What would you do to encourage downtown commerce and development, and would you support more flexible building codes for historic structures like those in the Rice Dryer District to spur revitalization?

DIETZ: Encouraging downtown commerce starts with listening to and partnering with the business owners who know it best. We need a more collaborative, responsive approach to support investment and growth. For areas like the Rice Dryer District, I support and encourage thoughtful flexibility in building codes that preserve Katy’s identity while making redevelopment feasible. I’ve walked the site and engaged with stakeholders on both sides and there’s common ground, but we need leadership to act. I would prioritize forming a working group to break the stalemate and deliver solutions.

RICHARDSON: Downtown Katy is a major opportunity. Supporting small businesses and encouraging thoughtful redevelopment, especially in areas like the Rice Dryer District. This means creating an environment where investment is possible while preserving character. I support reasonable flexibility and improving the permit process that helps revitalization without losing what makes Katy unique.

5. What do you want Katy voters to know about you that hasn’t come up in these questions?

DIETZ: First and foremost, I’m a husband and father of three, and my family is deeply rooted in Katy. My faith, integrity and stewardship guide how I live and lead. I believe in doing what’s right, even when it’s not easy, and that carries into how I approach decisions and accountability. I’m not running to change Katy, but to help protect and strengthen what makes it special, ensuring it remains a great place for families like mine and yours.

RICHARDSON: I’m present. I’m in the community, at events and in the conversations that matter and not just during campaign season. Because at the end of the day, this role isn’t about me; it’s about representing you. Katy isn’t just where I live; it’s where my family is fully invested. My wife serves as a Katy ISD high school principal, so we see firsthand what’s at stake for the next generation. That brings a strong sense of accountability. I’m focused on making decisions that serve the people of Katy because this isn’t just a role, it’s a responsibility.