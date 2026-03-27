Meet the Katy City Council at-large candidates: AJ Bailey and Paul Follis

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—AJ Bailey and Paul Follis are seeking the at-large Katy City Council seats. The winner will succeed incumbent Chris Harris, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits. Term of office is three years.

Bailey is a graduate student. Follis is a former Alief ISD and Houston police officer. Both are making their first run for public office.

Early voting is from April 20-28. Election Day is May 2.

1. What in your professional or personal background has prepared you for the responsibilities of serving on the Katy City Council?

BAILEY: My background is rooted in public service and community engagement. I’ve worked at the federal, state, and local levels, including serving as a White House Intern and supporting offices like Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet (both of Colorado). Those experiences showed me how decisions made in government directly affect people’s everyday lives.

I’m currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration degree, focusing on how cities manage infrastructure, budgets and emergency response. At the local level, I have spent time listening to residents across Katy and the surrounding counties. That combination of experience and real conversations has prepared me to serve thoughtfully.

FOLLIS: I have always had a “service before self” mindset, from the Boy Scouts to the Marine Corps to my 34-year law enforcement career. My family, faith and community are the things most important to me, and I will bring compassion, empathy, integrity and respect to the Katy City Council, and more importantly, to the citizens of Katy.

2. What motivated you to run for Katy City Council, and what do you hope to accomplish during your term?

BAILEY: I’m running because I want Katy to have a fantastic community where representation is welcome in a diverse background. During my term, I want to help keep Katy safe, prepared, and moving forward responsibly, while making sure residents feel heard, not just during elections, but year-round.

FOLLIS: I am a long-time event volunteer in the City of Katy. Since my retirement five years ago, I have served on two city boards and numerous advisory groups for the City of Katy. In doing so, I have worked closely with city council and staff on many city projects. With my servant leadership, I hope to bring more transparency to council, be a great steward to the community and work collaboratively with all stakeholders, most importantly, the residents of Katy to improve the overall quality of life in the city.

3. If elected, what are your top three priorities for the City of Katy, and how would you work to achieve them as a council member?

BAILEY: My top priorities are water and infrastructure, safety and small business support. Katy must be prepared for both drought and flooding by strengthening water systems and planning. We also need to address traffic and mobility through smart planning and coordination with regional partners. Small businesses are the backbone of Katy, and City Hall should be a partner, not a barrier. Too many business owners face delays, confusion, and unclear timelines. I support fixing the permitting process by creating a system where applicants can apply online, track progress in real time, and know exactly who to contact, so businesses can open faster and focus on serving our community.

FOLLIS: My top three priorities will be public safety/emergency management, infrastructure and responsible growth. I will work continuously with council, staff, other city departments and the community at large to identify, address and correct specific issues within these areas.

4. What would you do to encourage downtown commerce and development, and would you support more flexible building codes for historic structures like those in the Rice Dryer District to spur revitalization?

BAILEY: I support thoughtful downtown development that respects Katy’s character while creating opportunities for local businesses. Revitalizing areas like the Rice Dryer District can bring new energy while preserving history. I am open to more flexible building approaches when they are safe and responsible, especially if it helps small businesses grow and encourages investment without losing what makes Katy unique.

FOLLIS: I’ll work with the city to create and maintain positive and transparent relationships with current and potential business owners so that their voices are heard and understood. One part of this plan would be to improve and streamline the permitting process so new business owners can open their businesses within a more reasonable amount of time. I would absolutely support more flexible building codes for historic structures, as long as the codes maintain an absolute emphasis on life safety. These historic buildings will never meet the standard that is currently used with newer construction, thereby almost eliminating any hope for revitalization. Revitalizing these parts of Katy are imperative to maintaining the charm that Old Katy is known for, and that draws people to our incredible city.

5. What do you want Katy voters to know about you that hasn’t come up in these questions?

BAILEY: I believe local government should be accessible, transparent, and focused on real solutions. Whether you’ve lived here for decades or just moved to Katy, your voice matters. I’m committed to listening, showing up and making sure every resident, including those who have never felt engaged before, has a seat at the table.

FOLLIS: My wife, Rebecca, and I have been married for 30 years, and have been blessed to raise our three kids in this amazing community, which we love dearly. I credit the success in my personal and professional life to my faith in God, the love of my family, and my ability to work collaboratively with others to identify and solve problems. I want to be your at-large council member and your voice on council. I have the proven leadership abilities and the trusted values to do this. I’m asking for your vote on May 2, so that we can move forward and make our great city a little bit greater for generations to come.

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