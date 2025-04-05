Thiele Faces Payne in Katy Mayoral Race; City Voters to Decide on Five Charter Amendments

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Incumbent Mayor Dusty Thiele, a retired insurance executive, faces challenger Michael Payne, an IT manager, in the May 3 Katy mayoral election.

Thiele became mayor in 2022, drawing no opponents and winning the seat by acclamation. He previously served on the Katy City Council and has held other appointed positions in the city government.

This is Payne's first campaign for public office.

Voters will also decide on five proposed amendments to the Katy City Charter. In summary, the propositions are as follows:

Charter Proposition A

Ballot language: Shall the city of Katy Charter be amended by amending Section 1(B), absence or disability of the mayor, of Article III, The Mayor, by allowing the mayor pro-tem to retain voting privileges and count toward the quorum, but removing the power of the veto when acting in absence of the mayor?

Simplified: The change would enable the mayor pro tem to keep his or her vote at a council meeting, but remove veto authority, when presiding in the absence of the mayor.

Charter Proposition B

Ballot language: Shall the city of Katy Charter be amended by amending Section 5, vacancy, of Article III, The Mayor to remove the automatic resignation of the mayor upon filing to become a candidate for nomination or election to public office if that filing occurs when the unexpired term of the office then held does not exceed one year and 30 days?

Simplified: The change would no longer require the immediate resignation of a mayor should he or she choose to seek another office if the unexpired mayoral term is less than one year, 30 days.

Charter Proposition C

Ballot language: Shall the city of Katy Charter be amended by amending Section 4, vacancy, of Article IV, the council, to remove the automatic resignation of a member of the council upon filing to become a candidate for nomination or election to public office if that filing occurs when the unexpired term of the office then held does not exceed one year and 30 days?

Simplified: The change would no longer require the immediate resignation of a council member should he or she choose to seek another office if the unexpired council term is less than one year, 30 days.

Charter Proposition D

Ballot language: Shall the city of Katy Charter be amended by amending subsection (B)(2) of Section 6, powers of the mayor, of Article III, The Mayor, to provide department heads removed by the mayor to seek reinstatement of employment through an appeal to City Council?

Simplified: The change would remove the mayor's right to unilaterally fire department heads by giving those department heads the right to appeal to City Council and giving council members the right to reinstate those individuals against the wishes of the mayor.

Charter Proposition E

Ballot language: Shall the city of Katy Charter be amended by amending Section 2, Term, of Article IV, The Council, to increase the number of consecutive terms for the office of the council member from two consecutive terms to four consecutive terms, inclusive of time already served, and prohibit an individual from serving as a council member, whether in Ward A, Ward B or At-Large, for more than the maximum permissible consecutive terms?

Simplified: The change would lengthen City Council members' total possible time in office from six years to 12 by increasing term limits from two three-year terms to four three-year terms, inclusive of time served.

Absentee voting runs from April 22-29. For a list of polling locations, see the city's elections page.

Candidate questions

Why do you want to be elected?

THIELE: Serving as mayor of Katy has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. My decision to seek re-election is driven by my deep commitment to this city and my desire to continue the progress we've made together. Over my first term, we have strengthened infrastructure, enhanced public safety, and upheld the small-town charm that makes Katy special. But our work is far from over. Key issues like drainage, mobility and economic development require continued focus, and I am eager to keep building on our momentum to ensure Katy stays a vibrant and thriving community for generations to come.

PAYNE: As someone who's lived in Katy for 15+ years, I and many others are sick and tired of how our local government is growing way too big with unchecked power, an erosion of transparency, accountability, integrity, and I have concerns about how the city proper is being run lately with our current administration. I've thought about running for a while but what pushed me over the edge was the Katy Market Days fiasco, and shortly after entering an abuse of power with bypassing the charter commission where at first they tried to abolish term limits completely, and then doubled council term limits.

Do you support or oppose the proposed city charter amendments, and why? If you support or oppose a selected amendment or amendments, please explain why.

THIELE: The heart of this issue isn't solely about supporting or opposing the proposed city charter amendments, but rather the way in which the process bypassed the charter review commission. The city charter clearly outlines the procedures for amending the charter, and those procedures were disregarded when the proposed changes were presented directly to the City Council—without being reviewed and discussed by the commission, as intended.

The charter review commission exists to ensure transparency, thorough evaluation, and public input. Council members who had concerns or proposed amendments had the opportunity to present them before the commission but chose not to do so. This departure from established procedure is disappointing, as it undermines the integrity of the review process.

As for the amendments themselves, I stand with past mayors and earlier charter review commissions in believing that the provisions in question should remain unchanged. While I respect the democratic process, the way in which these amendments were introduced is still a concern.

PAYNE:

Prop A: I have no comment on that one.

Prop B & C: I support these, as it will basically shield the City of Katy from a constitutional lawsuit by the State of Texas because right now, basically, the existing law was written when we used to have two-year terms.

Prop D: I strongly support this, because basically it would prevent a future mayor from going on a rapid-fire firing spree without any good reason, and then it would give a fired manager recourse if the firing was without merit.

Prop E: I strongly oppose this, because it's what rocked the boat and sparked a lot of controversy within the community. It would create a dangerous imbalance of power, and I recommend all readers to defeat it.

What would your top three priorities be if elected, and why?

THIELE: My three priorities are:

Public Safety: Keeping our residents safe is my highest priority, which is why public safety accounts for 46% of the city's budget. Since 2015, we have consistently increased funding to ensure our police, fire, and emergency medical services have the tools and personnel needed to respond quickly and effectively. Residents deserve a rapid response when they need help, and we take great pride in delivering that. Leadership plays a crucial role in keeping these high standards—our fire chief, Kenneth Parker, appointed to office in 2021, and our newly appointed police chief, Bryon Woytek, a 30-year veteran of the Katy Police Department, are dedicated to protecting our community with professionalism and integrity. Their experience and leadership strengthen not only our safety but also the trust between the city and its residents.

Flood Mitigation, Drainage, Mobility, and Infrastructure: Katy has made significant strides in flood mitigation and drainage improvements, but there is still more to do. I remain committed to securing funding and partnerships to complete critical projects that will safeguard homes and businesses. Traffic congestion is also a growing concern as Katy expands, and I will continue working with local and regional leaders to improve mobility, enhance traffic flow, and ensure our roads and infrastructure can support our city's future growth. Preserving Katy's Small-Town Charm: Growth is inevitable, but it should never come at the expense of what makes Katy special. That means investing in our Historic Town Square, supporting local businesses, and providing high-quality parks and recreational spaces that preserve our sense of community.

Katy has made significant strides in flood mitigation and drainage improvements, but there is still more to do. I remain committed to securing funding and partnerships to complete critical projects that will safeguard homes and businesses. Traffic congestion is also a growing concern as Katy expands, and I will continue working with local and regional leaders to improve mobility, enhance traffic flow, and ensure our roads and infrastructure can support our city's future growth. Preserving Katy's Small-Town Charm: Growth is inevitable, but it should never come at the expense of what makes Katy special. That means investing in our Historic Town Square, supporting local businesses, and providing high-quality parks and recreational spaces that preserve our sense of community.

PAYNE: My three priorities are:

Finding and reducing or cutting inefficiencies, overreach and interference that will lead to reshaping Katy city government working with and for the people.

Bring back traditional pro-community and small business policy and priorities to cut barriers for citizens and help revitalize our immediate downtown-area economy (e.g. 1st to 5th Streets).

Doing whatever is necessary to ensure decent quality of life is upheld and prioritize projects that are for the betterment of Katy.

Is there anything else about your candidacy that you'd like to say?

THIELE: Katy isn't just where I live—it's where I've built my family, my business and my community. I am honored to serve as mayor and remain deeply committed to working on behalf of our residents. My leadership is rooted in collaboration, transparency and a results-driven approach that prioritizes what is best for Katy.

From infrastructure improvements to public safety and economic development, I have a clear vision for our city's future—one that ensures we continue to grow while preserving the traditions and character that make Katy so special. With the continued support of our community, I know we can accomplish great things together.

PAYNE: If you truly care about this city's future and want a more community-led atmosphere, return to a local government that works for everyone not just those buddy-buddy with the mayor and council, and restore trust, transparency, accountability and integrity, then I'm your guy.