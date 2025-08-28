McVey Coaches Tompkins Opener After District Reverses Decision to Sideline Him

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Tompkins High School head football coach Todd McVey was back on the sidelines Thursday night for the Falcons' season opener against Cy Ranch, one day after the Katy Independent School District said he would not be coaching the game following unsubstantiated rumors that were circulated online.

Tompkins won the game 32 to 27.

Reporters in the press box were told before Thursday's game that McVey would return to coaching duties, but that they would not be allowed to ask McVey or players postgame questions.

The district has not provided a public explanation for reversing its decision to sideline McVey. A request for comment about the change was not immediately returned Thursday night. This story will be updated should we receive comment from Katy ISD.

McVey's return was announced in an email to parents written by Tompkins Principal Elisabeth Brodt and distributed by assistant athletic director Justin Landers at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

"As you know, Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach, Todd McVey, has been off campus for the past few days," Brodt wrote. "We are pleased to share that Coach McVey has returned and will resume his regular duties effective immediately."

Just one day earlier, on Wednesday at 5:07 p.m., Katy ISD provided this statement to Covernig Katy about McVey:

"The District is aware of rumors regarding an arrest or embezzlement of district funds involving this employee. The District has no evidence or record of this. The individual remains employed, while the school's Offensive Coordinator is temporarily serving as acting coach."

Neither the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office nor the Sheriff's Office had any record of McVey being charged with a crime.

McVey has coached at Tompkins since February 2017, transforming the program from a winless season in his first year to a consistent playoff contender. The Falcons went 0-9 in 2017 but rebounded to 10-3 in 2018.

See the principal's statement below: