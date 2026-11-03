Democrat Sara McGee defeats Republican incumbent Mike Schofield in TX House District 132

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Democratic challenger Sara McGee defeated Republican incumbent state Rep. Mike Schofield in Tuesday's general election for the District 132 seat in the Texas House of Representatives, according to unofficial results from the Harris County Clerk's Office.

McGee, a director of radiology, received 36,380 votes, or about 55%, while Schofield, an attorney and former adviser to Gov. Rick Perry, received 29,956 votes, or about 45%.

The results must be officially canvassed before becoming final. McGee, who was making her first run for public office, will take office in January when the Texas Legislature convenes in Austin on Jan. 12, 2027.

Schofield was seeking his sixth term in office. He was first elected in 2014 and lost his re-election bid in 2018 before regaining the seat in 2020.

District 132 covers portions of west Harris County, including the Katy area.

McGee: "I'm beside myself"

“I am so excited that someone that’s from here is going to actually be able to go to Austin and represent this community,” McGee said. “I can’t tell you the pride that I feel that the voters in this community have put their trust in me.”

McGee said she emphasized her local roots throughout the campaign, pointing to her years growing up in Katy and raising her family in the community.

She said she “went to Katy High School” and sent her children to Cinco Ranch High School.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I filed my paperwork to run for office a week after the 2024 elections,” McGee said. “I’ve spent the last two years in the community talking to people.”

McGee said she was motivated to run by concerns about public education, health care and rising property taxes. She criticized state leaders for what she described as attacks on schools and health care while property taxes continued to rise and the state held billions of dollars in available funds.

Googling how to run for office

Despite having no previous political experience, McGee said she believed she could give residents a stronger voice in Austin. But first, she had to learn how to run a campaign.

She said she turned to Google to figure out how to run for public office.

“And all I knew was, you know what, I want to do this,” McGee said. “Let me get out and talk to as many people as possible. And that’s what I did.”

McGee said she plans to hold a series of town hall meetings before heading to Austin, with a particular emphasis on hearing from residents who did not support her candidacy.

“I want to hear their voices too, because when I go to Austin, I am a Democrat, but I understand the weight that’s been placed on me is to represent the entire community, no matter how you voted,” McGee said. “And when I have those community events, I hope that the people that didn’t cast their vote for me will come out and share their opinions with me and share their thoughts with me so I can be a true representative for everybody in the community.”