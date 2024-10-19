Mayde Creek High School administrator charged with injury to a child

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Mayde Creek High School Assistant Principal Adrian Lee Berg, 45, is no longer employed by the Katy Independent School District following an incident in which he was charged with felony injury to a child younger than 15.

"The individual is not employed with the district and resigned on October 8," Katy ISD wrote in a statement that provided no additional details about the incident.

Berg is accused of assault, criminal negligence, and causing bodily injury, to a female student.

According to a complaint filed with the Criminal District Court, the incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Katy ISD Police Officer Sophia Clark reviewed surveillance footage after the incident. She told the District Attorney’s Office she saw Berg push the student with his hands.

“Then I observed the defendant tackle the complainant with his body into the ground,” Clark said.

The incident followed an argument between two female students. Katy ISD Police Officer Andre Singleton said he believed the argument was over and witnessed the girls walked away from each other at "a significant distance."

Singleton said Berg intervened at that point. He said the female student tried to get away from Berg, who grabbed her backpack and pushed her against the wall, causing her head and chest to strike it. Singleton also said he saw Berg put his arm around the girl’s neck from behind and slam her to the ground.

Berg told investigators he stepped in to separate a group of girls who were arguing. He said the girl he is accused of assaulting was using "aggressive language," so he positioned himself in front of her to prevent her from following the other student. He said he saw her run into a large piling, striking her forehead, before running after the other student.

The girl’s mother said her daughter experienced “a horrible headache and felt lightheaded due to the injuries” and that “her whole body was in pain following the incident with Berg."

According to court documents, the girl was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital, where she was treated for “a contusion to the forehead, a strained left shoulder, and a contusion to the right knee.”

Berg was released on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 21, 2024.