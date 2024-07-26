Maud Marks Library celebrates trail rides and local history

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Houston photographer Ray Viator discussed his book All Trails Lead to Houston before a crowd of about 25 people Saturday morning at Maud Marks Library, delving into the history of the trail rides that lead up to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo each year.

Viator followed the trail rides by car to photograph and learn about them, and he compiled the pictures and information he gathered in his book. At the event, he displayed his photography, explained a typical trail ride, and talked about his experience documenting the rides.

The trail rides include hundreds of people riding on horseback or in wagons. They begin in different places around the Houston area and then make their way into downtown Houston to mark the start of the rodeo.

"I discovered it's an amazing subculture," Viator said. "People who are into horses and trail rides are really into it, and they have to be because it's a long, hard process each year."

× Expand Texas A&M University Press All Trails Lead to Houston

With some routes stretching hundreds of miles, the journey takes place over multiple days. Viator said the riders begin early each morning. During their rides, they often pass by schools and daycares to wave to children and other spectators. Once they make it to Houston city limits, Viator said there is usually a "big whoop and holler."

According to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo website, the trail rides were initially meant to bring awareness to the rodeo, but Viator said that is not their only purpose.

"They don't do it just one time a year," Viator said. "They're active and doing trail rides in a smaller area all the time throughout the year."

Viator also discussed the history behind the rides, noting that the original trail ride, the Salt Grass Trail Ride, began in 1952. The Salt Grass Trail Ride begins at Wittenburg's Pasture in Cat Spring and ends seven days and 103 miles later at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade. On their journey, riders come through Katy, and spend the night at Katy Park, at the corner of Morton and Katy Fort Bend Roads.

According to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo website, there are now 11 official trail rides.

Emil Henry Marks, the husband of Maud Smith Marks, Maud Marks Library's namesake, was one of the original founders of the Salt Grass Trail Ride.

× Expand Carlotta Angiolillo Author Ray Viator speaking at the Maud Marks Library.

After Viator finished speaking, Athene Vaughan and Suzanne Marks Steffens, both granddaughters of Maud and Emil Marks, each gave a speech about their family history and connection to the Salt Grass Trail Ride and the library.

"I'm so proud of this library, and I know my grandmother would be too," Vaughan said.

Viator's book was published in December 2023 through Texas A&M University Press. The event was held this month because it coincided with the 31st anniversary of the library, which opened in July 1993.

The speakers weaved the history of the trail rides, the Maud Marks Library, and the Marks family together, giving attendees a miniature local history lesson. Maud Marks Branch Manager Akhila Bhat said it is an important relationship she hoped to highlight.

"We want to keep that connection because we are rooted in the history of this area," Bhat said. "We want to keep the history alive."

All Trails Lead to Houston can be purchased on Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Below is Covering Katy video of the Salt Grass Trail Ride in Katy.