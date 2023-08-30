Mason Road hit and run victim identified

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A hit-and-run driver killed a 66 year-old bicyclist late Monday night along South Mason Road near Cimarron Parkway.

The crash happened at 11:22 p.m. Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives say the driver may have been in a Ford pickup truck.

Juan Gutierrez died at the scene. He was riding his bicycle southbound when he was struck near the Sparkling Image Car Wash. A deputy's report says Gutierrez was riding as close as possible to the curb.

"The suspect failed to stop and render aid to Gutierrez and fled the scene of the collision," the report said.

Deputies are asking area business owners to check their surveillance video from that time to see if they can identify the driver. Anyone with information should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

