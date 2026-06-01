Man, Woman Dead After Hours Long Barricaded Standoff at Katy-Area Apartment Complex

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — A man and a woman are dead following an hours long barricaded suspect situation at a west Harris County apartment complex Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded at 1:52 p.m. to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Katy Gap Road after a man called in a panic, saying he had accidentally shot his girlfriend. The apartment complex is not far from Kingsland Boulevard a short distance west of the Grand Parkway.

The man refused to cooperate with law enforcement for several hours, prompting SWAT to deploy gas into the unit. The man then retreated to a balcony, where he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"An adult male sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Gonzalez said. "Deputies also located a deceased adult female inside the residence."

The man was 23 years old. The woman was 20.

"The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain under investigation," Gonzalez said. "There is no ongoing threat to the public."

No deputies discharged their weapons during the incident, authorities said.