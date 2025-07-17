Man Sentenced to 10 Years After High-Speed Chase in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A San Antonio man who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase on Interstate 10 in Katy, and is known for videotaping his police chases for social media, was sentenced to 10 years in prison July 7 after pleading guilty to felony evading arrest with a vehicle, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian M. Middleton Wednesday.

Social Media Influencer Sentenced to Maximum Prison Term

Michael Altravion "Hellcat Mike" Wilson, 39, received the maximum sentence for the February 2024 incident in which he led a Department of Public Safety trooper on a high-speed chase through Katy traffic before crashing into a barrier.

High-Speed Chase Details: 100+ MPH on Interstate 10

According to Assistant District Attorney Grayson Miller, DPS Trooper Corral attempted to stop Wilson for operating a Dodge Hellcat with a fictitious New York license plate reading "MAFIA." Wilson accelerated quickly, weaving through busy westbound traffic on Interstate 10 in Katy. Trooper Corral initially lost sight of Wilson but caught up several minutes later as traffic congestion forced him to slow down.

When Corral approached, Wilson again gunned the engine, weaving within traffic before glancing off a landscaping truck and crashing into a barrier, causing his airbags to deploy. Evidence indicated Wilson was traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash with the gas pedal fully depressed. A female passenger, a French bulldog, an open container of alcohol and steroids were also in the vehicle. All occupants were unharmed.

× Expand Instagram Michael Altravion "Hellcat Mike" Wilson photo from Instagram

Instagram Account Revealed Pattern of Police Evasion

After his arrest, Wilson admitted to running from police and said he had done so other times in San Antonio.

Further investigation revealed Wilson's Instagram account, "Hellcat Mike," where he frequently posted videos of himself appearing to run from police attempting traffic stops. Wilson testified during the hearing and admitted he was evading authorities in one of the videos he posted on social media. He claimed he used these videos to promote his business sourcing and selling Dodge Charger Hellcats. Wilson said he ran from Trooper Corral because he didn't want to be stopped in "a client's car."

Prosecutors Condemn Use of Community as Social Media Backdrop

"Trooper Corral's perseverance brought justice to someone who carelessly put the community in danger for social media clout," Miller said. "And the Court sent the clear message that our streets are not playgrounds, and police chases aren't content for the defendant's Instagram reels."

"It's offensive that the defendant would use our community so callously, as a mere backdrop for his self-promotion," Middleton added. "It was a blessing no one got hurt when too often these stories end in tragedy. I'm proud of the work we are doing to keep our county safe."

Legal Consequences and Additional Charges

Wilson was prosecuted in the 434th District Court before Presiding Judge J. Christian Becerra. Evading arrest with a vehicle is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Wilson will be transported to Guadalupe County for sentencing in another felony evading with vehicle case.