Man Mauled to Death by Three Dogs on Katy Hike and Bike Trail

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 62-year-old man was mauled to death by three dogs Monday morning while using the Mason Creek Hike and Bike Trail, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton's office.

Man Killed During Daily Walk on Mason Creek Trail

The victim was walking his usual morning route on the Mason Creek Hike and Bike Trail on Porter Road when the dogs mauled him around 9 a.m.

The trail runs between several neighborhoods starting at Katy – Fort Bend Road and running east, past Porter Road. See map here.

When Precinct 5 deputies arrived minutes later, the victim was deceased.

"According to the family, he typically walked this little loop around the lake every morning. When he failed to return, they came looking for him," said Sgt. Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide division.

Brown said investigators have located a witness who saw the attack.

The dogs are mixed pitbulls. Homicide detectives want to know how they escaped from their owners' yard.

× Expand Precinct 5 One of the dogs was found in a drainage pipe and had to be tranquilized before being removed.

Three Dogs Attack Woman and Toddler After Fatal Mauling

A short time later, the dogs attacked a woman and her 2-year-old son along nearby Persimmon Creek Lane. The woman was bitten by one of the dogs, but deputies say the child was not seriously injured. Both were taken to a local hospital.

All Three Dogs Captured After Four-Hour Search in Katy

After a four-hour search, all three dogs were captured. The last was found in a drainage pipe, where it was tranquilized and removed with the help of Precinct 5's Strategic Response Unit and Harris County Animal Control, which now has possession of all three animals.

Sheriff's Office Investigating Dogs' History

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is attempting to determine if the dogs have a previous history of aggressive behavior. A neighbor on Persimmon Lane said she has never seen dangerous dogs roaming her neighborhood, but she had seen the victim and his wife walking the trail every day. The victim's name has not been released.

Brown said charges were possible, but it was too early to tell if they'd be filed.

How to Stay Safe During Aggressive Dog Encounters

Precinct 5 officials offered these tips if approached by an aggressive dog:

— Stop running to avoid triggering a chase.

— Stay calm, stand tall and don't scream.

— Avoid eye contact and use a firm voice, saying "No. Stay."

— Put an object such as a water bottle or jacket between you and the dog.

— Back away slowly and never turn your back.

— If threatened, protect your face and neck.

— Report aggressive dogs and seek medical care for any bite.