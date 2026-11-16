KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — One man is dead and another wounded after an argument at a party inside a Katy-area home being used as a short-term vacation rental escalated into gunfire early Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, to the home in the 4200 block of Audrey Manor Lane, near Fry and Clay roads in the Katy area. When they arrived, they found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide Sgt. Sidney Miller said a group had gathered at the rental home earlier that night for a party where alcohol was being consumed. An argument broke out between the two men before deputies were called.

"During that altercation, both produced weapons," Miller said during a news conference at the scene. "Both, from what we know at this point, appeared to have fired at each other."

Miller said firearms were recovered and the surviving man was cooperating with investigators. Authorities were gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses before submitting the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for review.

Neither man's identity had been released at the time of the news conference.

The shooting occurred in unincorporated Harris County, outside Katy city limits, and is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

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