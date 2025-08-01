Man Dies by Suicide at Katy Buc-ee's Parking Lot

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A man died Thursday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside a vehicle at a Buc-ee's travel center, according to the Katy Police Department.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Buc-ee's location at Interstate 10 and Cane Island Parkway.

"The Katy Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation following an incident involving a male who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside a vehicle," Katy police said in a statement. "At this time, there is no threat to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time."

Multiple police units and a fire truck responded to the scene. Crime scene tape blocked off several gas pumps during the investigation. A cover was placed near an SUV under the gas pump canopy to block the view of the grizzly scene.

The Buc-ee's location was partially closed off to the public during the investigation, though the store remained operational.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No additional details about the victim's identity were immediately available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call or text 988

Crisis text line: Text HOME to 741-741

Crisis Intervention of Houston/Harris County: 832-416-1177