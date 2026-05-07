Man Dies After Teen Son Places Him in Chokehold During Katy-Area Family Disturbance

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A man died early Tuesday after a 15-year-old held him in a chokehold during a family disturbance at a Katy-area home, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a call at 3:43 a.m. in the 21400 block of Sagrantino Court, near Clay and North Mason roads, where they found the teenager restraining his father on the front lawn. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Maj. Ben Katrib said at a news briefing that the man's estranged wife told deputies her husband had been banging on the front door before entering the home, apparently after determining the keypad code. The wife, another adult man and three teenage children were inside at the time.

A fight between the two adult men moved from inside the home to the front yard, where the 15-year-old placed his father in a chokehold. Deputies found the father unresponsive and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The man had recently returned from out of town and had been at the home the day before. His wife had driven him to a hotel, Katrib said.

All adults involved are in their 30s. Two were detained but not formally arrested, according to the sheriff's office. The cause of death had not been determined.

Katrib said investigators would present the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office's juvenile division to determine whether charges would be filed or referred to a grand jury.

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