Man arrested for Attempted Child Enticement in Cinco Ranch

CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) — A 70-year-old Katy man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly approaching a child and asking her to get into his vehicle in the Canyon Gate neighborhood in Cinco Ranch, according to Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

Ronald Patrick Boucher was taken into custody after Precinct 1 deputies responded at approximately 8:40 a.m. Feb. 18 to a report of a man attempting to entice a child into a vehicle. He faces a Class B misdemeanor charge of enticement of a child.

According to the Precinct 1 Constable's Office, a male in a white pickup truck approached a student walking to a school bus and asked if she needed a ride. The man left and then returned and again asked her to get into his vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle and took Boucher into custody. The child was unharmed and arrived safely at school. Investigators said there were no reports of other victims involving the suspect vehicle.

Katy ISD officials were notified.

"The safety of children in our community is a priority," Constable Norvell said. "I'm proud that our deputies acted quickly to apprehend the suspect."