High-speed chase begins near Katy Mills Mall, ends with arrest on Spring Green Boulevard

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Katy Police are continuing to investigate an auto theft after a car chase and arrest Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect’s name has not been released as the matter remains under investigation and further charges made be brought. The suspect is now in the Katy City Jail, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. “No crashes,” Katy Police Officer Jim Lieberman said.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Katy Police saw a vehicle, a 2017 Chrysler 300, making a minor traffic altercation near Katy Mills Circle and Katy Mills Boulevard. The driver evaded pursuing officers, which ended their pursuit at the I-10 Service Road West and Katy Mills Boulevard in keeping with police policy. It was not immediately clear which provision in the policy required Katy Police to stop the chase.

Texas Department of Public Safety officers picked up the chase and pulled the car over in the 10600 block of Spring Green Boulevard. There, Katy Police arrested the driver.

“We recovered a stolen vehicle, and the driver was arrested and charged,” Lieberman said.

Police said there was a companion in the car that was not arrested.