Machine Gun Used in Katy McDonalds Shooting that Killed Grandfather buying Happy Meals for Grandkids

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Federal prosecutors say a machine gun was used to kill a grandfather who was buying Happy Meals for his grandchildren at a North Fry Road McDonald's one year ago. Earlier this week, a federal jury in Houston convicted the

The jury deliberated about three hours at the federal courthouse in Houston before convicting Tyler John Jordan, 27, following a three-day trial, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck said.

An Innocent Man in the Wrong Place

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. March 16, 2025, at the McDonald's at 6110 N. Fry Road in Katy. Jorge Arbaiza, 61, was inside the restaurant ordering Happy Meals for his grandchildren when the violence erupted. His wife of 39 years, Teresa, was waiting in the parking lot.

A Fight That Turned Deadly

Jordan and others entered the restaurant intending to start a fight with another group, prosecutors said. During the confrontation, multiple shots were fired into the crowded lobby from a Glock pistol equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly known as a switch. One bullet struck Arbaiza, who was life-flighted to the Texas Medical Center in Houston. He did not survive.

Phone Video Linked Jordan to the Weapon

Investigators found a video on Jordan's phone showing him holding the weapon approximately five hours before the shooting.

Jordan Lied Repeatedly, Witnesses Said

A crime scene investigator and other officers testified that Jordan made multiple false statements during the investigation. Prosecutors presented evidence that Jordan was an avid gun enthusiast who had previously admitted to possessing the firearm and knowing it was equipped with a switch.

The defense argued Jordan was unaware the gun had been modified and that his confession was false. The jury rejected those claims and found him guilty as charged.

Sentencing Set for June

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett presided over the trial and scheduled sentencing for June 25. Jordan faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He remains in custody pending sentencing.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and the FBI conducted the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anh-Khoa Tran and Charles Hagerman are prosecuting the case.

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