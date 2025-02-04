Luxury Bus Routes Coming to Katy: New Service Links Houston Area to Dallas, San Antonio

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new luxury bus service will soon connect Houston to Dallas, San Antonio and Corpus Christi, with a stop planned in Katy, GOGO Charters announced.

The San Antonio-based transportation provider plans to connect Katy passengers to both Houston and San Antonio, while also launching service from Houston to Dallas-Fort Worth through The Woodlands. The company aims to provide an upscale alternative to existing bus services, with amenities including reclining leather seats, Wi-Fi, onboard restrooms and potential food and drink service.

"There's a need we're seeing in the market, and we're trying to fill that void with this service," a company spokesperson told Houston Public Media. "Also, knowing how big Texas is for these large events – conferences, sporting events, the World Cup's coming next summer – we're putting these steps in motion to be in a very good spot ahead of the World Cup and all these other events."

× Expand GOGO Charters GOGO Charters service routes.

The new routes will operate alongside existing intercity bus services from Greyhound, FlixBus, RedCoach and Vonlane. Megabus suspended its Texas operations last August after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

GOGO Charters, which began renting charter buses in major U.S. cities in 2012, will use buses less than 5 years old for the new service. Trips between Katy and Houston will start at $10, though the company has not yet released pricing for longer routes, schedules or station locations.

From Corpus Christi, new routes will extend to San Antonio and Austin, as well as to Dallas-Fort Worth via Houston. The company also plans routes along Interstate 35 connecting Dallas-Fort Worth to San Antonio.

Passengers can book tickets and receive trip updates through the company's mobile app. The Texas routes are serving as a test market before a planned nationwide expansion of the charter bus network throughout 2025.