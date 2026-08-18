Lowe’s prepares to open as Katy City Council accepts Texas Heritage Marketplace infrastructure

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Texas Heritage Marketplace is moving closer to becoming a major shopping and dining destination on Katy's rapidly developing western edge, with Lowe's preparing to open its new store and the City of Katy taking ownership of key infrastructure serving the $400 million development.

The Katy City Council on Aug. 10 accepted water, sanitary sewer, drainage and street improvements along Heritage Oak Lane, as well as a sanitary sewer lift station that will be operated by the city.

The action represents another milestone for Texas Heritage Marketplace, a 165-acre development along the eastbound side of Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway. The development is just west of Buc-ee's, which sits across the freeway on the westbound side of I-10.

For Katy-area residents, the changes are becoming increasingly visible as stores, restaurants and other projects move toward opening.

Lowe's preparing for September opening

Among the most prominent is a new 95,000-square-foot Lowe's store that is preparing to open in September. The store will also include a 30,000-square-foot outdoor garden center and is expected to employ more than 100 full- and part-time workers.

The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sept. 4. Lowe's has not announced an official opening date for shoppers.

The Katy location is part of a broader expansion by Lowe's into fast-growing markets across the country. The company has said it plans to open approximately 10 to 15 stores annually over the next several years.

"We have a strong pipeline of new stores planned for high-growth markets where we see opportunities to conveniently serve more homeowners and Pros," Lowe's Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said when the company announced its expansion strategy.

The strategy makes the Katy area a natural fit. Thousands of homes have been built or are planned along the Interstate 10 and Texas Heritage Parkway corridors, including large residential developments stretching west toward Brookshire and south toward Fulshear.

More stores and restaurants coming

× 1 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News Target is nearing completion at Texas Heritage Marketplace along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway. The store is expected to open in October. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News Lowe’s is preparing to open its new store at Texas Heritage Marketplace along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway. The 95,000-square-foot store is expected to open in September. × 3 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News The Texas Heritage Marketplace monument sign along Interstate 10 currently highlights Target and Lowe’s as development continues at the 165-acre shopping and dining destination. Prev Next

Lowe's is only one part of the much larger Texas Heritage Marketplace.

Developer NewQuest describes the project as a 750,000-plus-square-foot mixed-use retail and regional destination. The 165-acre project is planned to include major retailers and restaurants, along with a Houston Methodist emergency room. Future phases call for 550 apartment units, while NewQuest's broader plans also include medical office space and self-storage.

The development's anchor lineup includes Target, which is nearing completion and expected to open in October. Sam's Club is also under construction.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington, Spec's and Ulta Beauty are among the junior anchors. EoS Fitness will also be part of the lineup.

Whataburger sits at the front of the development and has already opened.

Other announced eateries include Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, Escalante's, Tony C's, Aji Izakaya, a casual Japanese pub and restaurant, and Kilwin's, which sells ice cream, fudge and other sweets. Mattress Firm, James Avery, The Kebab Shop and Chase Bank have also been announced for the development.

Several of the restaurants and retailers will be located around a nearly five-acre green space planned near Target and EoS Fitness.

“With a project this size, we typically develop it in phases,” said David Meyers, NewQuest's managing director of leasing and development partner. “But the demand for retail in this high-growth area is immediate so everyone is committed to getting it done as quickly as possible.”

The development's location is particularly significant because Texas Heritage Parkway provides a 6.5-mile connection between Interstate 10 and Fulshear. NewQuest says the center is positioned to serve major master-planned communities including Cane Island, Cross Creek Ranch, Firethorne, Jordan Ranch, Lakehouse and Young Ranch, along with the fast-growing Sunterra and Tamarron communities.

× Expand Covering Katy News A sign at the Texas Heritage Marketplace construction site confirms Sam’s Club is coming to the development along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway.

A changing western edge of the Katy area

Texas Heritage Marketplace is emerging at a time when development is rapidly changing what was once a comparatively undeveloped stretch of Interstate 10 west of Katy.

New subdivisions, schools, road projects and commercial developments have followed population growth farther west, increasing demand for stores, restaurants and public services.

The opening of Lowe's and the City of Katy's acceptance of the development's infrastructure are signs that Texas Heritage Marketplace is moving beyond plans and construction and into the next phase of becoming an active commercial center.

Additional retailers and restaurants are expected to open as construction continues throughout the development.

Know what's coming to Katy before it opens.

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