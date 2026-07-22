Long-awaited Katy Boardwalk project enters next phase with single-family home construction

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Construction has begun on the first single-family neighborhood at the long-awaited Katy Boardwalk development behind Katy Mills, marking the latest milestone for a project first announced in October 2015.

The Houston Business Journal first reported that construction is underway. According to Pelican Builders, work began in early July on the 24-acre gated neighborhood along Kingsland Boulevard overlooking the development's 90-acre lake. Plans call for between 180 and 186 detached, two- and three-story homes ranging from about 2,500 to 3,600 square feet. The developer said the first residents are expected to move into the community during the first quarter of 2027.

Pelican Builders, Partners In Building, Highland Homes and Autograph Homes will each build an equal number of homes in the neighborhood.

"When you have four quality building companies in the first section, I think that'll really be meaningful and that there'll be a lot of building activity quickly out there," Pelican Builders President Derek Darnell told the Houston Business Journal.

Located just south of Interstate 10 behind Katy Mills, the neighborhood will offer convenient access to the Katy Freeway and the Grand Parkway (Highway 99). It will be the first detached single-family residential component of the Boardwalk development. Two large apartment communities have already been built near the lake.

From convention center to homes

When the Katy Boardwalk District was unveiled in October 2015, city leaders envisioned a regional mixed-use destination featuring a convention center, conference hotel, restaurants, retail, office space and residential development surrounding a large lake and pedestrian trail.

More than a decade later, the project has evolved. The lake and paved trail have been completed, and apartment communities have opened, but several of the project's signature commercial components—including the proposed hotel and convention center—have yet to be built.

The new neighborhood represents the latest phase of that evolving vision and brings the first detached single-family homes to the development.

In November of 2025, project planner Ethan Hall, representing Pelican, told city council members the new plan features wider but shallower lots than the previous design, allowing for what he called more modern floor plans with living areas concentrated on the first floor.

"Our vision for development is to really execute the village-style single-family development that has been envisioned in the planned development for the Katy Boardwalk ever since its inception," Hall said.

× 1 of 6 Expand Pelican Builders An rendering of the neighborhood being planned by Pelican Builders at the Katy Boardwalk District. × 2 of 6 Expand Pelican Builders Pelican builders plans to build 186 single family homes at the Katy Boardwalk development near Katy Mills. × 3 of 6 Expand Chris Harris Boardwalk Park × 4 of 6 Expand Chris Harris Boardwalk Park × 5 of 6 Expand Chris Harris Boardwalk Park × 6 of 6 Expand Chris Harris Katy Boardwalk Park. Prev Next

Neighborhood designed for lower-maintenance living

The City of Katy approved zoning changes in late 2024 allowing Pelican Builders to develop the detached-home neighborhood. Earlier residential concepts for the site included brownstones and villas.

Pelican Builders describes the community as a "lock-and-leave" neighborhood. The term generally refers to homes designed for buyers who want the privacy of a detached house without the upkeep associated with larger lots. The concept often appeals to professionals who travel frequently, retirees and empty nesters seeking a lower-maintenance lifestyle.

Looking ahead

Construction of the homes marks another milestone for one of the Katy area's most closely watched developments. While the residential portion continues to move forward, many of the commercial features that helped define the original vision—including the hotel, convention center and additional retail—remain future phases of the project.

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