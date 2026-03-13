Local LEGO Artists to Showcase Creations at Katy Brick Convention This Weekend

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Local LEGO artists from the Houston area will display creations at the LEGO Brick Convention this weekend at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, in Katy.

The event takes place March 14-15. Displays include cities, trains, robots and mosaics.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer nonprofit that purchases new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

Many of the artists are Adult Fans of LEGO, known as AFOLs — a community that builds, plays and displays creations made with LEGO bricks. More than 300 LEGO Users Groups for adult fans exist worldwide. In 2010, the LEGO Company estimated there were around 40,000 AFOLs globally; current estimates range from 200,000 to more than 1 million. Notable AFOLs include David Beckham, Ed Sheeran and Britney Spears, all of whom have publicly discussed their passion for the toy.

Local artists have displayed their creations throughout the Houston area and beyond, earning multiple awards. Convention attendees can expect to see skyscrapers, cities, trains, spaceships and other large-scale builds. One featured exhibit is a massive LEGO city with moving trains.

Additional attractions include a LEGO retail area with merchandise, retired sets, new releases and hard-to-find items from multiple vendors; a Star Wars zone featuring LEGO creations from that universe; brick pits stocked with thousands of loose bricks for open building; and professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets.

Tickets are $14.99 in advance for either Saturday, March 14, or Sunday, March 15, and $20 at the door if available. Tickets are expected to sell out. More information is available at brickconvention.com/katy.