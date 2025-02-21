Little Visionaries Preparatory Academy opens in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Little Visionaries Preparatory Academy, a new early education center serving children from infancy through age 10, has opened at 1420 Katy Fort Bend Road.

The academy focuses on holistic child development, supporting students' intellectual, emotional, social and physical growth, school administrators said. The program emphasizes family and community partnerships to build foundations for lifelong learning.

The school accepts infants from 6 weeks old, toddlers up to age 3, preschoolers ages 3-5 and school-age children up to 10 years old.

The academy held its grand opening Feb. 18 and is now accepting applications for open enrollment. For more information, visit the website visionarypreparatory.com/ or call Patricia Breaziel at 713-714-8007. Her email address is Pbreaziel@visionary.preparatory.com.