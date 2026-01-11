Obituary: Legendary Katy High School Football Coach Mike Johnston

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Mike Johnston, the legendary head football coach who transformed Katy High School into a Texas powerhouse and mentored generations of student-athletes, died Friday. He was 78.

Johnston, who led the Tigers to three state championships during his 21-year tenure from 1982 to 2003, died Jan. 10, 2026.

Visitation and funeral services scheduled

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway S in Katy. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Katy, 600 Pin Oak Road.

× Expand Johnston family

From player to coaching legend

Born in Huntsville and raised in Galena Park, Johnston played on Galena Park High School's 1964 state finalist football team. He played linebacker and center at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Johnston began his coaching career with stops at Hull-Daisetta, Nacogdoches, Beaumont Forest Park and Abilene before joining Katy High School as an assistant coach in 1980. He was named head football coach and campus athletic coordinator in 1982.

Building a Texas football dynasty

"Over the course of 22 seasons at the helm of the Katy Tigers (1982–2003), Coach Johnston transformed the program into one of the most respected football dynasties in Texas," according to his obituary. "He ended a 23-year playoff drought and led Katy to three Texas state championships (1997, 2000, 2003), five state championship game appearances, numerous district titles, and more than 200 career victories."

Known for his trademark red suspenders and commanding sideline presence, Johnston emphasized character development alongside athletic achievement. A devoted Christian, he regularly shared his faith with players and taught them to live with integrity, humility and purpose.

Honors and legacy

Johnston served as president and director of the Texas High School Coaches Association and was inducted into its Hall of Honor.

The playing surface at Legacy Stadium bears his name — Mike Johnston Field — honoring his impact on the Katy community.