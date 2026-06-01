Legal Team for Former Katy ISD Employee Due in Court Wednesday in West Memorial Junior High Solicitation Case

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — The legal team for a former Katy ISD paraprofessional accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student at West Memorial Junior High School is expected to appear in court Wednesday before Judge Brian Warren in Harris County Court 209, as prosecutors pursue a charge of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a second-degree felony.

Samuel Ivan Perez, 25, was arrested earlier this month and charged in the case filed May 7 in Harris County. Perez is free on a $75,000 bond. It is not clear if he will appear in court Wednesday with his attorneys.

13-Year-Old Student Reported Assault to Katy ISD Police

The investigation began Nov. 7, 2025, after the student reported to Katy ISD police that she had been sexually assaulted by Perez, who reportedly worked as a paraprofessional at West Memorial Junior High, according to multiple media reports. Katy ISD said district police investigated the allegations in coordination with local law enforcement.

"The District takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement and relevant agencies," according to the district's statement published by Fox 26.

238 Messages Exchanged on TikTok and Instagram

News reports referencing court documents say Perez first contacted the student through TikTok and Instagram during the summer of 2025. The two exchanged a total of 238 messages beginning June 6, 2025, some of a sexual nature.

Sexual Activity Alleged Inside West Memorial Junior High Classroom

The student told investigators that sexual activity occurred at least five times inside a classroom at the school in August and September 2025, according to multiple media reports. Court documents state that on one occasion, Perez stopped when he heard a teacher approaching. During questioning, investigators noted the victim expressed frustration that Perez had not been jailed for the alleged abuse.

Search Warrant Executed at Katy Home

A search warrant was signed May 7 and executed May 8 at Perez's residence in a neighborhood near Katy Fort Bend Road, east of Katy Mills between I-10 and Kingsland Boulevard, according to media reports. Investigators seized computers, phones, cameras and other digital storage devices. Perez's employment with Katy ISD was terminated Jan. 6, 2026, according to media reports.

Katy ISD: Former Staff Member No Longer on District Property

Perez has not been present on district property for most of the current school year, the district said. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority, and we are committed to responding promptly and appropriately whenever concerns arise," Katy ISD said in a statement.