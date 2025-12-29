Lawyers for a Katy man charged with murdering his mother trying to spring him from jail pending trial

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Attorneys for a Katy man charged with killing his mother are challenging his detention in the Harris County Jail, where he has been held since June on charges he fatally beat Lisa Babin with a hammer at their Katy-area home.

Robert Babin Held on $350,000 Bond Since June Arrest

Robert Babin, 24, has not posted his $350,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before state District Judge Michele Oncken on Jan. 9, 2026, for a hearing on why he remains behind bars, according to a writ of habeas corpus filed Dec. 1 in Harris County's 338th District Court.

Lisa Babin Died Nine Days After Alleged Hammer Attack

Babin is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Babin, 62, who died June 20 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston's Medical Center, nine days after the alleged June 11 assault at their shared home on Holly Way Lane in unincorporated Katy.

Murder Charge Upgraded From Aggravated Assault

He was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and held on $150,000 bond. The charge was upgraded to murder following his mother's death, and his bond was increased to $350,000.

Court records state Babin "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to Lisa Babin" by "striking her on the side of the head with a hammer."

Investigators Say Suspect Sent Confession Messages via Gaming App

According to a published report, Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said Babin sent confession messages to a friend about the hammer attack via a gaming app. The friend contacted authorities after discovering the messages.

The confession message reportedly said: "I am in trouble and I need your help. I just assaulted my mother with a hammer, I got angry, I don't know what to do, I can't go to prison. I have to get rid of the hammer and destroy the evidence before the police get there. I don't want to end up on Death Row. I hit her a few times on the head and the side. She's barely breathing."

Harris County deputies found Lisa Babin bleeding in the backyard of the home with severe head injuries that left her unable to speak to investigators.

Lisa Babin Known for Attending Katy ISD Board Meetings

Lisa Babin was well known for regularly attending and speaking at Katy Independent School District board meetings.

Babin's Attorney Cited Autism Diagnosis at Initial Hearing

Court records show Robert Babin was scheduled to undergo psychological evaluation for mental illness or intellectual disabilities. His court-appointed attorney noted at his initial hearing that Babin had no criminal history and described him as a "high-functioning person with autism."

Murder Conviction Carries Up to Life in Prison

If convicted of murder, Babin faces five to 99 years or life in prison.