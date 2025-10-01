LaCenterra's Paws Fest Returns Oct. 4 with Canine Stars Stunt Show and Costume Contest

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — LaCenterra will host its annual Paws Fest on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. across from Alamo Drafthouse.

The free canine festival will feature activities, vendor booths, stunt shows and a new doggie dress competition. There will be activities and a performances by the Canine Stars stunt group. said Rita Bennis.

"Our center is proud to offer the community dog-friendly events, products and services for an exceptional shopping experience."

The Canine Stars, who have appeared on America's Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior and Nickelodeon Unleashed, will perform at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The group's performances include dock diving, frisbee freestyle routines, high jumping, flyball racing and other extreme dog sports.

× Expand LaCenterra The Canine Stars stunt team will perform at Paws Fest.

A doggie costume contest will take place at 1 p.m. in Central Green. Dogs will compete in small, medium and large categories with judges awarding prizes for the most creative, safe and family-friendly looks.

The festival will also feature dog vendor booths, a DJ and strolling entertainment.

LaCenterra has four dog-drinking fountains and two pet waste stations located near Perry's Steakhouse and Torchy's Tacos.

For a full calendar of events, visit LaCenterra.com.

LaCenterra is located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 at the intersection of Cinco Ranch Boulevard and Highway 99.