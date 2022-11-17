LaCenterra lights its Christmas Tree tonight

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch hosts its annual Tree Lighting Festival Friday, November 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.

LaCenterra will welcome Santa and his helpers to light the center's 51-foot Christmas Tree in the Heritage Square Courtyard.

File photo/LaCenterra Cinco Ranch The LaCenterra Christmas Tree Lighting Festival.

"The holiday season is a very special time of year, and we're grateful to bring this favorite, longtime tradition back to the Katy community," said La Centerra marketing Director Zach Reynolds.

In addition to the tree lighting ceremony, the courtyard will transform into a winter wonderland as snow machines fill the night air with snow flurries.

There are other things to do, including:

Capturing memories in inflatable snow globes

Meeting and taking photos with live reindeer and Santa's sleigh

Enjoying a musical performance by Danny Ray Band

Playing at the OMG mobile video game truck

Exploring community activity and festival food vendors

Interacting with holiday costume characters and performers

For more information on the holiday season at LaCenterra, visit https://www.lacenterra.com/.