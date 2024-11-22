Santa Lights the LaCenterra Christmas Tree Tonight

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Santa is getting an early start on lighting Christmas trees this year. He'll be the guest of honor at the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at LaCenterra tonight, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

The 51-foot tree is located in the front of the shopping center near Dish Society. The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the tree lighting scheduled for 7 p.m.

The celebration includes live entertainment, and visitors can take photos inside an inflatable snow globe.

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. at the Grand Parkway in Katy.