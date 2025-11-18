LaCenterra's Christmas Tree

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

The Christmas Tree at LaCenterra.

LaCenterra Announces Holiday Events Including Tree Lighting, Santa Visits

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch will host its annual holiday celebration series beginning with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21.

The shopping center's 50-foot Christmas tree will be illuminated during the event, scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. in Heritage Square. The celebration will include live entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday marketplace featuring more than 40 vendors and photo opportunities.

Additional holiday events include:

Black Friday shopping specials Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Store and restaurant hours vary.

Santa's List Day on Dec. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. in Heritage Square. Children can create holiday wish lists with provided materials and participate in themed activities.

Holiday performances from Dec. 9-24 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Local music groups interested in performing can contact info@lacenterra.com.

Noon Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Heritage Square. The family event will feature music, a bubble machine and New Year's Eve activity kits.

