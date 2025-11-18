LaCenterra Announces Holiday Events Including Tree Lighting, Santa Visits

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch will host its annual holiday celebration series beginning with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21.

The shopping center's 50-foot Christmas tree will be illuminated during the event, scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. in Heritage Square. The celebration will include live entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday marketplace featuring more than 40 vendors and photo opportunities.

Additional holiday events include:

Black Friday shopping specials Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Store and restaurant hours vary.

Santa's List Day on Dec. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. in Heritage Square. Children can create holiday wish lists with provided materials and participate in themed activities.

Holiday performances from Dec. 9-24 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Local music groups interested in performing can contact info@lacenterra.com.

Noon Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Heritage Square. The family event will feature music, a bubble machine and New Year's Eve activity kits.

LaCenterra's stores.

Retry