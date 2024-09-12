KTRK: Colorado mail theft suspects had storage unit in Katy

DOUGLASS COUNTY, Colorado (Covering Katy News) — Two Katy residents are in custody in Colorado, facing 51 counts related to a mail theft operation according to a KTRK ABC 13 exclusive story.

According to the report, Brevin Pogue, 27, and Dayana Amador Enamorado, 25, are being held on a massive $100 million cash bond in Douglas County, Colorado. Their charges include money laundering, motor vehicle theft, theft, and burglary.

Surveillance of Pogue and Enamorado found them emptying freestanding mailboxes outside several post offices and cluster boxes in the Denver area in June.

After numerous complaints of mail theft, Parker police placed a tracker in an envelope inside one of the post office's mailboxes and set up cameras to monitor the box. Court records state the tracker moved from post office to post office, leading authorities to identify Pogue and Amador Enamorado as the suspects.

The pair is believed to have carried out similar crimes previously.

Between June and August, police searched a hotel room and an Airbnb in Denver where the suspects were staying. They reportedly found stacks of stolen mail, $70,000 in cash, more than 577 checks believed to be stolen, USPS arrow keys used to unlock cluster mailboxes, and a notebook with storage unit addresses where money was allegedly being kept.

During the investigation, Parker police contacted a postal inspector in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who was investigating stolen checks being sold online. A search warrant filed in Harris County identified Pogue as a potential suspect in the case.

KTRK is reporting that following their arrest, Pogue was overheard on a jail phone call instructing a family member to remove money from a storage unit.

Court records indicate the two had Public Storage units in Denver, Tempe, and Katy.

When law enforcement searched the Denver unit, they found mail and packages addressed to others, 100 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $10,000 in cash, according to the search warrant.

In Tempe, nothing significant was found, records show.

At the Public Storage facility at the corner of Clay and Elrod Roads in Katy, authorities uncovered two laptops, some ripped-open envelopes, and a few keys, but no cash, KTRK reported.

Mail theft in the Katy area has become a growing concern in recent years, with multiple incidents reported involving the theft of mail from community mailboxes. It is unclear if the couple who are being held in Colorado are associated with similar crimes in Katy where organized crime rings have targeted cluster mailboxes in particular, leading to federal charges in some cases. About one year ago, two young men were charged after being caught on camera with "trash bags full of mail." Read Covering Katy's story.

