KSBJ's Ice Cream Emergency Coming to Katy with free Blue Bell

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – KSBJ 89.3 FM is bringing its "Ice Cream Emergency" to Katy next week, kicking off a summer tour Tuesday, June 2, at Katy City Park with free Blue Bell Ice Cream and appearances by the station's on-air personalities.

The Christian music station will make 19 stops at parks across the greater Houston area from June 2 through July 31, with each event running from 6 to 7 p.m. The tour is sponsored by John Moore. Station officials described the stops as family-friendly outings.

The full schedule:

June 2 – Katy City Park, 5850 Franz Rd., Katy

June 4 – Pelly Park, 900 S. Main St., Baytown

June 9 – Clark Henry Park, 7804 Equador St., Jersey Village

June 11 – Sugar Land Memorial Park, 15300 University Blvd., Sugar Land

June 16 – Jerry Matheson Park, 1240 Ulrich Rd., Tomball

June 18 – Lynn Gripon Park, 100 Alderwood St., League City

June 23 – Atascocita Park, 17302 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Atascocita

June 25 – Cypress Top Historic Park, 26026 Hempstead Rd., Cypress

June 30 – Candy Cane Park, 1204 Candy Cane Lane, Conroe

July 2 – Friendship Park, 1300 N. Wharton St., El Campo

July 7 – Bob S. Owen Pool, 919 Bayou Dr., Alvin

July 9 – Stevenson Park, 1000 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood

July 14 – Bridgestone Park, 20202 Rhodes Rd., Spring

July 16 – Schott Park, 8510 Will Clayton Pkwy., Humble

July 21 – Strawberry Park, 1104 Parkside Dr., Pasadena

July 23 – Marilyn Edgar Park, 26531 S. Hillside Dr., Oak Ridge North

July 28 – Camden Park, 2951 Wilcrest Dr., Houston

July 30 – Campbell Park, 120 Campbell St., Cleveland

July 31 – Lakeside Park, 1234 Enchanted Oaks Dr., Angleton

For more information, visit ksbj.org or follow KSBJ on social media.

Sponsored by John Moore Services: Heating, Air, Electrical, and More.