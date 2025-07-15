Knife-Wielding Suspect Arrested in West Memorial Neighborhood

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Precinct 5 deputies says they arrested a knife-wielding suspect after an incident in Katy's West Memorial neighborhood on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Deputies responded to the , one block from West Memorial Junior High School off Provincial Boulevard.

"The victim reported that he was being chased by a suspect armed with a knife," said a statement from Precinct 5. "He was able to retreat to safety while the suspect fled into a nearby garage."

Deputies arrived and took the man into custody without incident. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to Harris County jail.

No injuries were reported. Deputies did not say why the suspect was allegedly chasing the man with a knife.