Kiwanis Club of Katy celebrates official charter with 18 founding members

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Kiwanis Club of Katy formally established its new chapter with a charter ceremony Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Fulshear High School.

The ceremony, held nearly five months after the club announced its formation, included the presentation of its charter, installation of its founding leadership and recognition of its 18 charter members, about a dozen of whom attended. Although officially named the Kiwanis Club of Katy, the organization welcomes volunteers from Katy, Fulshear, Cinco Ranch and surrounding communities.

From student volunteer to club president

Founding President Kaelyn Nguyen's involvement with Kiwanis began as a high school freshman in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when she joined Key Club, a student service organization affiliated with Kiwanis International. She continued volunteering through Circle K International while attending Louisiana Tech University.

Her experience inspired her to establish a Kiwanis club in Katy. Nine of the club's 18 charter members, including Nguyen, previously belonged to Key Club.

"The seeds of service we plant in young people can grow into a lifelong commitment to giving back," Nguyen said during Saturday's ceremony.

Nguyen said the club's establishment represents more than the fulfillment of her original goal.

"But what makes this so special to me is that it's no longer just my dream. It's something we're all building together. Because Kiwanis isn't just about the projects we complete or the hours we volunteer. It's about the friendships we make, the lives we touch, and the opportunity to be part of something bigger than ourselves," she said.

Supporting student leadership

Kiwanis International is a worldwide adult service organization focused on improving children's lives. Its youth programs include K-Kids for elementary students, Builders Club for middle school students and Key Club for high school students.

The Katy chapter works with and supports the existing Key Club at Fulshear High School, whose members attended Saturday's ceremony.

The ceremony also brought together leaders from the Kiwanis clubs of Greater North Houston and Houston and the Greater Houston Lions Club.

A historic Kiwanis gong from the former Kiwanis Club of Western Houston was presented to the new club, connecting its founding to the organization's history in the Houston area.

Founding leadership and members

Nguyen leads the club's inaugural leadership team, which includes President-elect Sandhya Jervin, Secretary Mercedes Wiles, Treasurer Lisa Huang and directors Sapora Bradley-Bell, Alexander Vaughn and Axel Cardenas.

The club's other 11 charter members are Colton Bell, Sabah Dattu, Sevim Hans, Maria Hernandez, Courtney Jones, Melissa King, Leanne Leveque, Miranda McMickens, Miracle Prudhomme, Neha Puri and Tracie Wright.

How to get involved

The club is recruiting members and developing partnerships with local schools, nonprofit organizations and businesses to support children and families throughout the Katy-Fulshear area.

The Kiwanis Club of Katy holds its regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at The Ballard House in Katy. Its next regularly scheduled meeting would be Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

Residents interested in attending a meeting or learning more about membership can visit www.kiwanisclubofkaty.org.