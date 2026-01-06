Kelsey-Seybold Opens Expanded West Campus Medical Facility in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has completed construction of its second medical building at its West Campus location in Katy, expanding healthcare services with 60 providers now practicing at the facility.

The five-story, 125,000-square-foot building is located at 2530 W Grand Parkway N, adjacent to the original West Campus facility. The Building B expansion increases patient access to both primary and specialty care services in the rapidly growing area along the West Grand Parkway corridor.

"Kelsey-Seybold Clinic strives to meet our patients where they are and making it easier for Katy-area families to get the high-quality care they need, when they need it," said Azam Kundi, Kelsey-Seybold chairman and CEO. "We are proud to serve this vibrant community and by adding offerings here, we hope to care for more patients, helping them achieve their health goals near where they live and work."

Comprehensive primary and specialty care services available

The expanded campus provides adult and pediatric primary care alongside multiple specialty services. Available specialties include cardiology, dermatology, family medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery, infectious disease, internal medicine, neurology, OB/GYN, and orthopedics.

Additional services include sports medicine, pediatrics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, pulmonary medicine, sleep medicine, spine care and urology. Cardiology services include both general and interventional cardiology.

The clinic plans to add more specialty services in coming months, including audiology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), endocrinology, ophthalmology, optometry and plastic surgery.

The expansion reflects continued population growth in western Katy and Fulshear, where residential development has accelerated in recent years along the Grand Parkway corridor.

Sonnet 4.5