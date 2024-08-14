Keeping Your Pool Pristine: Essential Tips for Pool Maintenance This Summer

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - As the summer heat intensifies, many residents are turning to their backyard pools for relief and recreation. However, maintaining a clean and inviting pool requires regular attention and care. Our experts provide essential tips to ensure your pool remains a refreshing oasis throughout the season.

Combatting Cloudy Water:

One of the most common issues pool owners encounter is cloudy water, which imbalanced chemicals, poor filtration, or inadequate circulation can cause.

"Regularly testing your water and adjusting the pH, alkalinity, and chlorine levels will prevent cloudy water," said Jonathan Ogden, Premier Pools & Spas Vice President of Operations.

“Additionally, ensuring your pool filter is clean and running efficiently is essential for maintaining clear water.”

Preventing Algae Growth:

Proper chemical levels and regular pool pump operation are critical preventive measures to stop algae growth.

"If algae is a problem, shock your pool with a high dose of chlorine and brush the walls to remove any growth," said Jonathan. "This will help keep your pool algae-free and ready for use."

Managing Water Levels:

Evaporation is a common issue during the hot summer, often leading to low water levels. Pool owners should regularly check and top off their pools to the appropriate level.

"If you notice a significant drop in water levels, inspecting for leaks in the liner, plumbing, or fittings to prevent further issues is essential," said Jonathan.

Handling Debris Accumulation:

Leaves, bugs, and other debris can quickly dirty your pool, especially after the recent hurricane. Daily skimming is necessary, and vacuuming the bottom of the pool weekly helps maintain cleanliness.

"Investing in a pool cover can also prevent unwanted materials from entering the water, reducing the amount of debris that needs to be skimmed and vacuumed," said Jonathan.

Maintaining Equipment:

Ensuring all your pool equipment, such as pumps, filters, and heaters, are in good working order is crucial. Regular maintenance and prompt repairs can prevent minor issues from escalating into major problems. Premier Pools & Spas experts suggest scheduling routine check-ups to keep your equipment running smoothly.

Balancing Pool Chemicals:

"Unbalanced chemicals not only cause cloudy water but can also lead to skin irritation," Jonathan said. Regularly testing and balancing your pool water is essential.

For those unsure about managing pool chemicals, considering a pool maintenance service can be a wise investment to ensure the water remains safe and comfortable for swimmers.

Proactive Maintenance for a Sparkling Pool:

You can enjoy a sparkling, inviting pool all summer long by staying proactive and addressing these common issues promptly. Following these expert tips will help maintain your pool's cleanliness and functionality, providing a perfect escape from the summer heat.

