Katy Youth Symphony announces upcoming auditions for 2024-2025 season

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Youth Symphony is looking for its next batch of talented young musicians at its upcoming auditions.

The auditions will consist of a solo, major scales, and a sight-reading component. Students accepted into the program will be placed into one of two groups based on skill level.

Because fourth through 12th-grade musicians can audition, KYS Director Emory Daniel said the groups are often naturally separated by age. However, students who started playing their instrument while they were young can still be placed in the more advanced group.

Daniel said strong sight reading skills and the ability to stay focused set some students apart from others.

"Some students play really well, but they've been working on the same piece for two years, whereas we have two months, and then we have to perform," Daniel said.

KYS saw a decrease in student participation after it closed for a year during the pandemic and could not return to the same number of students it had before. KYS Director Matt Tavilson said they want to expand the number of students involved and hope to have three ensembles with around 100 students after this season's auditions. Last season, there were 48 students in two ensembles.

Daniel said having more musicians makes it easier for students to build confidence because mistakes are amplified in a smaller group.

"You like to have a lot of kids when you can because it just takes the stress off the students," Daniel said.

If one is available, students who want to participate in KYS must be in their school's orchestra. Tavilson said being in KYS along with a school orchestra is beneficial for students because KYS meets and practices less than school orchestras. As a result, students must practice pieces on their own and focus more during rehearsals.

"I think the kids who are in our programs get better benefits because it really helps them to be familiar with different repertoire and different setups," Tavilson said.

Students from other areas of Houston, such as Pearland, Cypress, and Fort Bend, can participate in KYS, but the program is deeply rooted in the Katy community. KYS has partnerships with Katy ISD and Katy Violin Shop, where auditions will be held. The in-person auditions will occur on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. Students can sign up online and pay a $40 registration fee to participate.

Katy Violin Shop offers instrument rentals and purchases along with spaces for lessons. Daniel said the shop owner, Frank Li, has been essential to KYS's success.

"Frank is not afraid to take criticism and invites it," Daniel said. "If the inventory isn't what we need, Frank will find it and get it."

Students can learn more about KYS and sign up for auditions on their website.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News