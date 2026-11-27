KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The 24th annual Katy YMCA Turkey Dash broke its participation record for the second consecutive year as thousands of runners and walkers gathered in Cinco Ranch on Thanksgiving morning, braving temperatures in the mid-30s.

Last year's Turkey Dash set a participation record with 5,487 participants. When Covering Katy News reached out to race director Joseph Charba on Wednesday afternoon, he said registrations had already surpassed that number, with between 5,800 and 5,900 participants expected on Thanksgiving morning.

“Last night we broke the record (again) for most runners in 24 years,” Charba said.

Organizers capped registration at 6,000 participants because of safety considerations and the availability of race supplies.

The temperature was just 35 degrees as participants arrived at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch.

“It's cold. It does not feel like Houston anymore,” participant Kristi Kway told Covering Katy News.

Some came to win, while others came simply to have fun. Among the more creative participants was a group of five people dressed as a caterpillar, wearing brightly colored inflatable costumes tethered together to form a single, multicolored creature.

“We are a caterpillar, just ’cause,” one member of the group told Covering Katy News.

The Thanksgiving morning event also attracted participants from as far away as Dallas.

10K winner returns after a decade

Calum Neff, 42, of Richmond, won the men's 10K in 32 minutes, 29 seconds, finishing 53 seconds ahead of Spencer Seale, 24, of Katy, who finished in 33:22. Dieter John Sauer, 26, of Houston, placed third with a time of 33:43, according to preliminary race results.

Neff, who has lived in the Katy area for about 15 years, said it had been about a decade since he last competed in the Turkey Dash. He credited Katy's close-knit running community with bringing him back.

“You're either in a Turkey Trot family or you're not, right? Or you're born into one, or you marry into one,” Neff told Covering Katy News.

The cooler temperatures were a welcome change for runners accustomed to training in the Texas heat.

“Most people have been training in the heat of summer, which lasted until about yesterday, right?” he said.

Neff was impressed by how much the event had grown since his last appearance and said he plans to return.

“We'll make this a family tradition,” he said.

Nicole Wheeler, 37, of Helotes, won the women's 10K in 38:26, finishing 17th overall. Two Katy runners rounded out the top three. Lacie Bedwell, 47, placed second in 41:32, followed by 15-year-old Devon Nelson, who finished in 42:05.

Houston Methodist supports Thanksgiving tradition

Houston Methodist West Hospital returned as the presenting sponsor of the Turkey Dash, which raises money to provide YMCA programs and services to people who otherwise could not afford them.

For Josh DiNapoli, manager of marketing and communications at Houston Methodist, the event also has a personal connection. His family participates in the Turkey Dash.

“Houston Methodist has been a proud supporter of the Y for many years now,” DiNapoli told Covering Katy News. “We believe in what the Y does, and we believe in helping our community.”

Since its inception, the Turkey Dash has raised more than $3.5 million to support Katy-area YMCA programs and services, including financial assistance for swimming lessons, youth sports, summer camps and after-school care.

A Thanksgiving family tradition

Held at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch on Westheimer Parkway, the Turkey Dash features timed 5K and 10K races, a 1-mile children's race and a 1-mile family run and walk.

The Thanksgiving morning festivities also included the Turkey Tailgate, featuring entertainment, local businesses, community organizations and children's activities.

For Cinco Ranch resident Mary Lajaunie, the Turkey Dash is as much about spending time with family as it is about exercise.

“It's a family tradition in our house,” Lajaunie told Covering Katy News. “We like to get out and move before we sit down to enjoy fellowship around the table.”

Also read: Katy YMCA Turkey Dash expects 6,000 participants Thanksgiving morning

Race results: View the 2026 Katy YMCA Turkey Dash finishing times and age-group results

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