Katy Woman Missing More Than a Year; Harris County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Katy-area woman who has been missing for more than a year.

Amarillyz "Amy" Estevez, 23, was last seen Aug. 12, 2024, at her home on North Piper Grove Drive near Greenhouse Road.

Her mother, Nora Trevino, said Estevez went outside to speak briefly with her boyfriend and never returned. Her phone was found inside the house.

"Amy was a happy girl, intelligent—she is everything to me," Trevino said.

× Expand HCSO Amarillyz "Amy" Estevez

Detective Shawn Brown, the lead investigator on the case, said community tips are critical to finding Estevez.

"The Harris County Sheriff's Office is doing our best to get closure for Amy's mom. We really need the community's help on this. Residents are our eyes and ears," Brown said.

The sheriff's office Missing Persons Unit has conducted multiple searches during the past year. Investigators said any information, no matter how small, could help bring Estevez home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Trevino said she refuses to give up hope.

"Very sad," Trevino said. "Everything reminds me of her."