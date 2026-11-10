Katy woman charged in fatal bicycle crash on Pitts Road, held on $200,000 bond

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 61-year-old Katy woman faces a felony charge after authorities say she struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday night, initially reported hitting something in the roadway and then left the area while deputies were attending to the victim.

Trianna Walker was charged Monday, Nov. 9, with failure to stop and render aid in a collision involving death, according to Harris County District Court records. Her bond was set at $200,000.

The victim, identified as Chinwe Egbo, was riding a bicycle southbound in the 4100 block of Pitts Road about 10 p.m. Sunday when a 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling in the same direction struck her from behind, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Walker, who was driving the SUV, failed to control her speed before the collision. That section of roadway is also very narrow with no breakdown, sidewalk or street lights.

After the crash, Walker stopped at a nearby gas station and told an off-duty deputy she had struck something in the roadway, authorities said.

The deputy went to investigate and found Egbo lying in the roadway with no signs of life. Waller County EMS personnel pronounced her dead at 10:12 p.m.

According to investigators, Walker subsequently left the gas station while deputies were attending to Egbo, abandoning her Mitsubishi Outlander.

Investigators later located Walker at her residence and took her into custody.

A criminal complaint filed Monday alleges Walker knew she had been involved in a collision that resulted in injury or death and intentionally failed to return immediately to the scene.

Court records show Walker was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Monday and charged in the 337th District Court. She remained listed in jail as of Tuesday morning.

In addition to setting her bond at $200,000, the court imposed conditions prohibiting Walker from driving without permission and requiring her to have no contact with Egbo's family.

Walker also was ordered to remain within Harris County and its adjoining counties unless she receives permission to travel elsewhere.

Her next court setting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Sheriff's Office has not released Egbo's age or additional information about the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.