New Animal Control Supervisor Katie Loewen Brings Law Enforcement Experience to City of Katy Shelter

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—A new year brings with it a new animal control supervisor for the City of Katy.

Katie Loewen comes to Katy from Baytown, where she served as assistant director of that city's animal services department. Her first day was Dec. 23. She replaces David Brown, who retired and whose last day was Dec. 31, 2024.

"I come from a law enforcement background," Loewen said. "I was a police officer for 7½ years. For 3½ of those years and I was a sergeant. I had a small stint as a probation officer and then I made my way over to animal services because all things animal is where my passion lies."

In Katy, the animal control department reports to the police department. When Brown told Katy officials of his decision to retire, Police Chief Bryon Woytek worked with the city's human resources department to post the job opening and screen applicants. Woytek said Loewen was one of five candidates interviewed for the position.

"She came to us with a lot of knowledge and a lot of really good ideas of some new things that she wanted to do here, that were going to be exceptional for adoptions and microchipping and a lot of things that we haven't done here, from her experience that that we're going to make us make our kennel that much better," Woytek said. "It was a unanimous decision that she was our choice."

Loewen said she hopes to help the city devise and implement a microchip ordinance because registrations have become outdated. She said microchipping is more current and easier to track. The effort is in its beginning stages but would help return animals to their homes faster.

Other goals include updating the shelter's software and implementing a fear-free training program for staff. Loewen said the training teaches people how to interact with animals in ways that reduce stress, anxiety and harm.

Loewen said the department has a dedicated staff passionate about animals. The shelter seeks volunteers who can socialize with dogs, clean or help in other ways. Currently, the shelter houses 13 dogs.

"If there's a dog here that you do want to adopt, you have to find a rescue to back the taking of that dog," Loewen said. "And if that rescue is willing to take the dog, then we do a transfer to that rescue and then you would adopt through that."

For more information, visit the animal control page on the city’s website.

“I think that with the knowledge that she has, and the ideas she’s bringing to the City of Katy, it’s going to be great,” Woytek said. “I see great things for our kennel.”