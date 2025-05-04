Katy voters reject proposed city charter amendments

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Katy city voters rejected five proposed city charter amendments, according to unofficial returns Saturday.

The proposed amendments were supported by Ward A Council Member Dan Smith, Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson, and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris. Neither Smith nor Robertson were immediately available for comment Saturday night, but Harris said he was proud citizens took the time to learn about the charter and vote for how they wanted their local government to function and operate.

“I respect the vote of the people, that is democracy,” Harris said.

Vote breakdown by proposition

Charter Proposition A would have enabled the mayor pro tem to keep his or her vote at a council meeting, but remove veto authority, when presiding in the absence of the mayor.

For: 882 votes, or 40%

Against: 1,337 votes, or 60%

Charter Proposition B would no longer have required the immediate resignation of a mayor should he or she choose to seek another office if the unexpired mayoral term is less than one year and 30 days.

For: 803 votes, or 36%

Against: 1,410 votes, or 64%

Charter Proposition C would no longer have required the immediate resignation of a council member should he or she choose to seek another office if the unexpired council term is less than one year, 30 days.

For: 805 votes, or 37%

Against: 1,393 votes, or 63%

Charter Proposition D would have removed the mayor’s right to unilaterally fire department heads by giving those department heads the right to appeal to city council and giving council members the right to reinstate those individuals against the wishes of the mayor.

For: 912 votes, or 41%

Against: 1,290 votes, or 59%

Charter Proposition E would lengthen city council members’ total possible time in office from six years to 12 by increasing term limits from two three-year terms to four three-year terms, inclusive of time served.

For: 640 votes, or 29%

Against: 1,569 votes, or 71%

Former mayors opposed amendments

The amendments drew opposition not only for what they proposed, in particular extending the term limits, but for how they came to be on the ballot in the first place.

Every four years, the Katy City Charter requires the appointment of a charter review commission, whose job is to review proposed charter changes and make recommendations to the council for placement on the ballot. The city council then approves or rejects those proposals.

The commission, led by former Mayor Skip Conner, made no recommendations for charter amendments this year. But the council has the right under the charter to put amendments on the ballot without going through the commission, though this is not the standard practice and has not happened at least in recent memory.

Mayor Dusty Thiele, who won re-election Saturday, said at the time he felt the amendments should have gone through the commission and that he opposed the amendments. All the former Katy mayors also disagreed both with the amendments and how the commission was bypassed.

Conner and former Mayor Chuck Brawner, who were both active in organizing opposition to the amendments, were not immediately available for comment Saturday.